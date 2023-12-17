A local police department hosted its annual “Shop with Cops” event Thursday night.

>>PHOTOS: Dozens of children, families attend local “Shop with Cops” event

This year, the Kettering Police Department hosted 13 families with 43 children to shop with its officers, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Families and police officers paired up at Meijer’s to find all the gifts and goodies they would need for the holiday season.

>> Man dead after shooting outside of Wendy’s in Ohio

Multiple officers, city employees, and school staff members in Kettering volunteered their time to make this event special, the post said.

Meijer, Chick-fil-A, the Kiwanis Club, Josiah Kagin, the Police Foundation, and the Fraternal Order of Police Associates sponsored the event this year.

For information on next year’s “Shop with Cops” event, reach out to the Kettering Police Department.

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual

Kettering police host annual