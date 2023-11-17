Dozens of cockroaches. Bed bugs. Leaky sink. Wichita KS businesses fail inspections
Three restaurants and a hotel in Wichita were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.
Information about the four businesses and a summary of their violations appears below. The list was compiled Nov. 15 and includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from Nov. 5-11.
More than 50 establishments passed inspections last week. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.
More details about the problems are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.
How establishments fail
Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.
Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, like bug and rodent infestations. Typically, failed establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.
It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection, but it can happen due to sewage backups, pest problems, operating without water, power or refrigeration, among other issues. Usually, closures are temporary.
You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.
Out-of-compliance inspections
Chicken Chicken, 2419 E. 13th St. in Wichita — Eleven violations on Nov. 9 during a complaint inspection. No test kit to measure sanitizer concentration in three-compartment sink, employee didn’t use soap to wash hands, no thermometer, “visible accumulations of grease and food debris” on cooking equipment, fish thawing in standing water instead of running water, restaurant wasn’t using any sanitizer for washing, no sanitizer on site, leaky sink drain in bathroom left pooling water on floor, no paper towels at kitchen hand-washing sink, employee didn’t wash hands after handling raw meat, pieces of raw chicken were in an open bag of flour under the breading station. Next inspection: Nov. 26.
Delicias De El Salvador, 1523 S. Seneca in Wichita — Seven violations on Nov. 8 during its first operational inspection after licensing. Raw eggs and raw meat including fish and sausage were stored above ready-to-eat foods in cooler, gallon of milk wasn’t labeled with opening date, no consumer advisory posted warning of risk of eating undercooked foods including eggs, approximately three dozen dead cockroaches lying around could attract more bugs, live cockroaches and dead cockroaches around restaurant including on dining room floor and by grill, restaurant was using chemicals not rated for use in restaurants to treat bug infestation, cabbage and raw beef weren’t cold enough in refrigeration. Next inspection: Nov. 18.
La Sufrida Mexican Grill, 3827 W. 13th St. in Wichita — Eight violations on Nov. 6 during a follow-up inspection. Gallon of milk wasn’t labeled with opening date, no paper towels at hand-washing sink, six to eight dead cockroaches in restaurant could attract more pests, cheese sauce wasn’t labeled with correct preparation date, five living cockroaches in kitchen and storage areas, no test kit on site for measuring sanitizer concentration, can of insecticide for flying insects wasn’t rated for use in restaurants, no soap at hand-washing sink behind bar. Next inspection: Jan. 6.
Wyndham Garden Wichita Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita — One violation on Nov. 9 during a reopening inspection. Bed bugs in room 406 and in room 408. Next inspection: Nov. 19.
How to complain
If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.
To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.
To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.
Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.
For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.
These businesses passed inspections
7 Brew Coffee, 11465 E. 21st St. in Wichita
Afton Motel, 855 S. Broadway in Wichita
Ah-So Oriental Restaurant, 855 S. Oliver in Wichita
Apollo Elementary School, 16158 W. Apollo in Goddard
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1245 N. Rock Road in Derby
Cactus Cantina and Grill, 2802 S. Hydraulic in Wichita
Campus High School, 2100 W. 55th St. South in Wichita
Casey’s General Store, 425 N. Main in Cheney
Chick-Fil-A, 7990 E. Central in Wichita
Clark Davidson Elementary School, 333 S. Walnut in Goddard
Cocoa Dolce, 235 N. St. Francis in Wichita
Comfort Suites, 7515 W. Taft in Wichita
Crig’s To-Go, 403 S. Hydraulic in Wichita
Derby Bowl, 444 S. Baltimore in Derby
Dollar General Store, 515 S. Dugan in Wichita
Dollar General Store, 8951 W. Central in Wichita
Dorner Park Soccer Concessions, 400 W. 79th St. South in Haysville
Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School, 4401 N. Arkansas in Wichita
Easy Egg, 5700 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
Edible Arrangements, 2300 N. Greenwich, Suite 300 in Wichita
Garrett Park Concession Stand, 1100 S. Red Horse Drive in Derby
Goddard Middle School, 2700 S. 199th St. West in Goddard
Gorditas Durango Mexican & American Grill, 527 W. 13th St. in Wichita
Holy Spirit Catholic School, 18218 U.S. Highway 54 in Goddard
Jimmy John’s, 340 N. Rock Road in Wichita
Kan-Grow Hydro Farm, 5555 S. Meridian in Wichita
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas in Wichita
Lima Nation, 2146 N. Collective Lane, Suite 102 in Wichita
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, 4206 E. Harry in Wichita
Magdalen Catholic School Cafeteria, 2221 N. 127th St. East in Wichita
McDonald’s, 2261 N. Amidon in Wichita
McDonald’s, 11130 E. 21st St. in Wichita
McLean Elementary School, 2277 N. Marigold Lane in Wichita
Mulvane Middle School, 915 N. Westview Drive in Mulvane
Nelson’s Kitchen, 6829 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
O’Brien’s Marina, 9912 S. Titan in Cheney
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 300 N. Mead, Suite 100 in Wichita
Olive Garden, 323 N. Rock Road in Wichita
Ortiz Elementary School, 3361 N. Arkansas in Wichita
Palacana, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 115 in Wichita
Premier Food Service at Dold Foods, 2929 N. Ohio in Wichita
Premier Food Service at RV Products/Airxcel, 3050 N. St. Francis in Wichita
Pizza Hut, 20125 W. Kellogg Drive in Goddard
Pumphouse, 825 E. 2nd St. in Wichita
QuikTrip, 324 S. West St. in Wichita
Red Bird Sandwich Company, 6440 E. Central in Wichita
Ruth Clark Elementary School, 1900 W. 55th St. South in Wichita
Sam’s Club, 6200 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita
Taco Shop, 1652 S. Webb in Wichita
Taco Tico, 125 N. Baltimore in Derby
Texas Roadhouse, 2526 N. Greenwich in Wichita
W.D. Munson Primary School, 1007 Westview Drive in Mulvane
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3137 S. Seneca in Wichita
Woodman Elementary School, 2500 S. Hiram in Wichita
Wyndham Garden Inn Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita
Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.