Dozens of cockroaches. Bed bugs. Leaky sink. Wichita KS businesses fail inspections

Three restaurants and a hotel in Wichita were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture last week.

Information about the four businesses and a summary of their violations appears below. The list was compiled Nov. 15 and includes inspections conducted in Sedgwick County from Nov. 5-11.

More than 50 establishments passed inspections last week. They also appear below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Owners or managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story.

More details about the problems are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

How establishments fail





Most violations are minor and are corrected during an inspection.

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause foodborne illnesses or when a problem can’t be fixed right away, like bug and rodent infestations. Typically, failed establishments are re-inspected within 10 days.

It’s rare for a facility to shut down over a failed inspection, but it can happen due to sewage backups, pest problems, operating without water, power or refrigeration, among other issues. Usually, closures are temporary.

You can search food and lodging inspection results in any Kansas county at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Out-of-compliance inspections

Chicken Chicken, 2419 E. 13th St. in Wichita — Eleven violations on Nov. 9 during a complaint inspection. No test kit to measure sanitizer concentration in three-compartment sink, employee didn’t use soap to wash hands, no thermometer, “visible accumulations of grease and food debris” on cooking equipment, fish thawing in standing water instead of running water, restaurant wasn’t using any sanitizer for washing, no sanitizer on site, leaky sink drain in bathroom left pooling water on floor, no paper towels at kitchen hand-washing sink, employee didn’t wash hands after handling raw meat, pieces of raw chicken were in an open bag of flour under the breading station. Next inspection: Nov. 26.

Delicias De El Salvador, 1523 S. Seneca in Wichita — Seven violations on Nov. 8 during its first operational inspection after licensing. Raw eggs and raw meat including fish and sausage were stored above ready-to-eat foods in cooler, gallon of milk wasn’t labeled with opening date, no consumer advisory posted warning of risk of eating undercooked foods including eggs, approximately three dozen dead cockroaches lying around could attract more bugs, live cockroaches and dead cockroaches around restaurant including on dining room floor and by grill, restaurant was using chemicals not rated for use in restaurants to treat bug infestation, cabbage and raw beef weren’t cold enough in refrigeration. Next inspection: Nov. 18.

La Sufrida Mexican Grill, 3827 W. 13th St. in Wichita — Eight violations on Nov. 6 during a follow-up inspection. Gallon of milk wasn’t labeled with opening date, no paper towels at hand-washing sink, six to eight dead cockroaches in restaurant could attract more pests, cheese sauce wasn’t labeled with correct preparation date, five living cockroaches in kitchen and storage areas, no test kit on site for measuring sanitizer concentration, can of insecticide for flying insects wasn’t rated for use in restaurants, no soap at hand-washing sink behind bar. Next inspection: Jan. 6.

Wyndham Garden Wichita Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita — One violation on Nov. 9 during a reopening inspection. Bed bugs in room 406 and in room 408. Next inspection: Nov. 19.

How to complain

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a report at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at https://agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/food-safety-and-lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

These businesses passed inspections

7 Brew Coffee , 11465 E. 21st St. in Wichita

Afton Motel , 855 S. Broadway in Wichita

Ah-So Oriental Restaurant , 855 S. Oliver in Wichita

Apollo Elementary School , 16158 W. Apollo in Goddard

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar , 1245 N. Rock Road in Derby

Cactus Cantina and Grill , 2802 S. Hydraulic in Wichita

Campus High School , 2100 W. 55th St. South in Wichita

Casey’s General Store , 425 N. Main in Cheney

Chick-Fil-A , 7990 E. Central in Wichita

Clark Davidson Elementary School , 333 S. Walnut in Goddard

Cocoa Dolce , 235 N. St. Francis in Wichita

Comfort Suites , 7515 W. Taft in Wichita

Crig’s To-Go , 403 S. Hydraulic in Wichita

Derby Bowl , 444 S. Baltimore in Derby

Dollar General Store , 515 S. Dugan in Wichita

Dollar General Store , 8951 W. Central in Wichita

Dorner Park Soccer Concessions , 400 W. 79th St. South in Haysville

Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School , 4401 N. Arkansas in Wichita

Easy Egg , 5700 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Edible Arrangements , 2300 N. Greenwich, Suite 300 in Wichita

Garrett Park Concession Stand , 1100 S. Red Horse Drive in Derby

Goddard Middle School , 2700 S. 199th St. West in Goddard

Gorditas Durango Mexican & American Grill , 527 W. 13th St. in Wichita

Holy Spirit Catholic School , 18218 U.S. Highway 54 in Goddard

Jimmy John’s , 340 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Kan-Grow Hydro Farm , 5555 S. Meridian in Wichita

The Kitchen , 725 E. Douglas in Wichita

Lima Nation , 2146 N. Collective Lane, Suite 102 in Wichita

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken , 4206 E. Harry in Wichita

Magdalen Catholic School Cafeteria , 2221 N. 127th St. East in Wichita

McDonald’s , 2261 N. Amidon in Wichita

McDonald’s , 11130 E. 21st St. in Wichita

McLean Elementary School , 2277 N. Marigold Lane in Wichita

Mulvane Middle School , 915 N. Westview Drive in Mulvane

Nelson’s Kitchen , 6829 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

O’Brien’s Marina , 9912 S. Titan in Cheney

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom , 300 N. Mead, Suite 100 in Wichita

Olive Garden , 323 N. Rock Road in Wichita

Ortiz Elementary School , 3361 N. Arkansas in Wichita

Palacana , 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 115 in Wichita

Premier Food Service at Dold Foods , 2929 N. Ohio in Wichita

Premier Food Service at RV Products/Airxcel , 3050 N. St. Francis in Wichita

Pizza Hut , 20125 W. Kellogg Drive in Goddard

Pumphouse , 825 E. 2nd St. in Wichita

QuikTrip , 324 S. West St. in Wichita

Red Bird Sandwich Company , 6440 E. Central in Wichita

Ruth Clark Elementary School , 1900 W. 55th St. South in Wichita

Sam’s Club , 6200 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

Taco Shop , 1652 S. Webb in Wichita

Taco Tico , 125 N. Baltimore in Derby

Texas Roadhouse , 2526 N. Greenwich in Wichita

W.D. Munson Primary School , 1007 Westview Drive in Mulvane

Walmart Neighborhood Market , 3137 S. Seneca in Wichita

Woodman Elementary School , 2500 S. Hiram in Wichita

Wyndham Garden Inn Downtown, 221 E. Kellogg in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.