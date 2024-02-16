Dozens come out for community walk after dark in Young Terrace

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A heartbroken Norfolk neighborhood gathered for a community walk Thursday night, turning their sorrow into action to help take back the community.

Dozens of community members and Norfolk police officers walked side-by-side through Young Terrace, showing support for the neighborhood that has grappled with gun violence.

Edward Collins, 42, was shot and killed Monday night two blocks from his house on East Olney Road.

Collins, investigators said, was an innocent bystander. On Thursday, three days after Collins’ death, police made their presence known throughout the neighborhood.

“Us coming out here tonight is a deterrent to let the community and the family know that we are here and we’re not going anywhere,” said Sgt. Ali Williams of the Norfolk Police Department.

Williams said Collins was preparing to celebrate his 43rd birthday this Saturday and that the father of five was well-known in Young Terrace.

“Mr. Collins was an awesome individual here in the community,” Williams said. “He was well-known. He’d give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.”

Officers, along with Young Terrace residents, faith leaders, community organizations and young children, walked a half-mile through the neighborhood after dark showing support and unity.

“The saying is, ‘What’s done in the dark will come out in the light,'” Williams said. “We’ll find out and justice will prevail.”

Activist Clayton Marquez of ‘Guns Down’ knows members of Collins’ family and is heartbroken by the violence.

“The community is tired of what’s going on out here — “outraged because they’re being held hostage in their own community,” Marquez said. “If something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us and we wanted to come together as a group and be there for the family as a support system.”

The Norfolk Police Department told 10 On Your Side that the purpose of ‘night walks’ is to deter crime and show a collective community presence in the neighborhood where a homicide happened, and, at the same time, bolster safety for those who feel fear or need resources such as grief counseling or mental health therapy.

