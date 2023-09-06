Dozens come out for Fuller Farm's first-ever Tractor Pull event

Sep. 5—BEMIDJI — Tractors of all kinds were put to the test on Saturday afternoon at the Fuller Farm.

Braving the early September heat wave to kick off Labor Day weekend, dozens of attendees gathered at the Fuller Farm to witness their first-ever Tractor Pull event to cap off the summer.

As the clock struck noon, the first tractors made their way onto the 100-meter track and hitched onto the weight transfer sledge. Basically, the sledge gets heavier to pull as it's pulled down the track and whoever pulls it the furthest is the winner of the competition.

"The tractors are divided in categories by weight and when they start pulling the skid, it gets heavier and heavier as they pull it," Megan Fuller said. "But they pull it as far as they can and then they're awarded by how far they were able to pull."

Tractors vary in weight from 3,000 to 22,000 pounds, which means the larger the tractor, the more weight it is assigned to pull.

And just like racing cars, tractor-pulling has different classes, including stock and modified categories just like the racers you see on the local dirt tracks.

After the different classes got their turn to pull the sledge, Olson's Pedal Pull played host to the kid's pedal pull for ages 4 to 11. It was even a state-sanctioned pull and children placing in the top three advanced to the state Kid's Pedal Tractor Pull.

"We have a kid's pedal pull, too, and that's the same idea," Fuller said. "They're pulling a skid except instead of being a tractor that's going to provide the power, they have to use their legs to pedal as far as they can."

Food trucks like Ma-Made's Kitchen and Barnyard Bites were also available to attendees along with other vendors like

Sweets and Treats by Jenny,

Northern Cactus Boutique

and

Pink Zebra, Home Fragrance.

According to Fuller, the tractor pull is a great way to get community members out on the farm, especially with all their fall fun activities, like the corn maze, starting up on Sept. 15.

"It sounds like there's not a lot of pulls around here and people love to do it," Fuller said. "It's just a really good opportunity for people to come out and see the farm and witness their first tractor pull."