Dozens of Connecticut state employees in process of losing their jobs due to refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

More than 100 Connecticut executive branch employees are in the process of losing their jobs over their refusal to either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested regularly for the disease.

According to number from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office, 22 employees have already been fired, 29 have been placed on unpaid leave and an additional 70 are in the process of being placed on unpaid leave.

Under an order signed by Lamont in August, all state employees and K-12 teachers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

According to the governor’s office, 80.8% of executive branch employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 95% are either vaccinated or current in their weekly testing. When including employees who are temporarily out of compliance with Lamont’s order but in the process of becoming compliant, the total rises to more than 99%, the governor’s office said.

Among agencies with at least 100 employees, the Department of Correction and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have the highest levels of non-compliance, at about 9%, followed by the Department of Education at 7%.

The DOC has by far the lowest vaccination rate (62%) of any executive branch agency, and its share of employees who are compliant with the weekly testing requirement has dropped substantially since numbers were last released in early October.

The Office of Early Childhood is the only executive branch agency without any noncompliant employees, according to numbers from the governor’s office. Other agencies with low levels of noncompliance include the Division of Criminal Justice and the Office of the Attorney General.

The state had previously reported that 28 employees had been fired due to noncompliance with the vaccine mandate but said Friday that figure had included six who lost their jobs for other reasons. The first employees to be terminated due to noncompliance with the vaccine and testing requirement have been probationary employees who are in their first six months on the job and therefore have fewer labor protections than longer-term employees.

In addition to state employees, workers at private hospitals in Connecticut have also faced termination for failure to comply with vaccine mandates. Hartford HealthCare announced this week it had fired 109 employees who wouldn’t get vaccinated, while Yale New Haven Health has similarly parted ways with nearly 100 employees. Unlike most state employees, hospital employees do not have the option to get tested instead of being vaccinated.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com.