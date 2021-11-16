Dozens of COVID cases at Oneida County jail put transport on hold

A spike in COVID-19 cases at the Oneida County jail has forced transportation from the facility to halt, according to an announcement from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

As of Monday, 21 people held at the jail and 15 corrections officers tested positive for COVID-19, deputies said.

The first positive test was reported Friday, with more staff and incarcerated persons tested over the weekend, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said Tuesday.

"Over the summer there was random case here or there but nothing to speak of causing to change any policies or procedures up until this past weekend," he said.

In March, the jail saw 18 COVID-19 cases among incarcerated individuals and 17 among correction officers. About 60% of staff were vaccinated against the virus, Maciol said at the time.

That rate remained approximately the same, Maciol said Tuesday morning. Staff who aren't vaccinated are required to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

As of Monday, 337 people are incarcerated at the jail, and 182 people are employed either part or full-time as corrections officers, Maciol said.

Oneida County jail

All court appearances, except for scheduled trials and emergency situations, will be conducted virtually from the jail. The change will be in effect for two weeks and reevaluated daily to determine whether the time frame should be shortened or extended, deputies said.

Infected incarcerated people are being isolated at the jail; none have been hospitalized, Maciol said. Masks have remained required among staff and inmates.

It is not yet known where the outbreak originated, but contact tracing is underway, Maciol said. Jail visits resumed a few months ago, but are conducted between a glass window.

"It's not coming from them, because it's non-contact visitation," Maciol said.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

