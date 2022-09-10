Dozens of criminal cases handled by Santa Fe County deputy dismissed or compromised

Sep. 10—The district attorney's recent loss of faith in Santa Fe County Detective Patrick Ficke has led to the dismissal of dozens of criminal cases he has handled since joining the sheriff's office in 2020.

More cases could be tossed in the future.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed a complaint in July against Ficke with the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board, alleging misconduct and saying her office would no longer rely on his testimony when prosecuting cases in the First Judicial District.

Her complaint calls Ficke's credibility into question and says her review of some of his cases revealed facts in criminal complaints that were not backed by evidence from body-worn cameras. She also alleged he made pretextual stops and conducted unreasonable searches that might have violated defendants' civil rights.

The District Attorney's Office dismissed about 30 cases in which Ficke was the case agent and essential witness, according to documents the office released in response to a public records request.

Another 40 cases — and possibly more — will be evaluated and could be dismissed due to prosecutors' inability to rely on Ficke as a witness, the District Attorney's Office said.

"Because the case management process is fluid and [the case management system] is not a data repository, the lists provided may not be a 100% accurate and may not capture all cases dismissed or cases subject to dismissal as a result of the [district attorney's] decision regarding Detective Ficke," records custodian Felicia Lujan wrote in an email.

Carmack-Altwies' review of Ficke's cases and body camera video show the detective gave legal advice to people who were arrested, failed to document property damage and interfered in cases involving confidential informants, according to her complaint to the Law Enforcement Academy.

Ficke turned his body camera off in at least one instance in which he offered legal advice to a suspect, the district attorney alleged in a July 27 letter sent to the sheriff's office. The letter said his actions were caught on a dashboard video camera that continued to record.

In another case, Ficke was captured on video dismantling a surveillance camera before executing a search warrant and didn't include that fact in his report of the incident, the letter said.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he couldn't comment on the allegations until the office's own investigation, being conducted by an outside agency, is complete.

Ficke faces the potential loss of his law enforcement certification if the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board substantiates the district attorney's allegations against him.

Detective considering lawsuit

Until recently, Ficke — who has been on restricted duty while the sheriff's office investigates the district attorney's claims — had been silent on the allegations.

That changed Friday when attorney Thomas R. Grover sent Carmack-Altwies' office a tort claim and civil rights claim notice, saying Ficke intends to file a complaint against her and the District Attorney's Office for "malicious abuse of process" and violation of Ficke's constitutional right to due process.

If Carmack-Altwies had concerns about Ficke's truthfulness, Grover said in an interview Friday, she should have raised those concerns with the detective and his employer and allowed him a chance to respond before making potentially career-ending determinations about his credibility.

That never happened, Grover said.

"Here she sends a misconduct report based on an incomplete investigation where the target wasn't even interviewed," he said. "He was never talked to about this in any capacity. Zero. That's what's so baffling. She didn't pick up the phone and say, 'Pat, we have an issue. ... Let's talk about this.' "

Prosecutors are supposed to concern themselves with the credibility of law enforcement witnesses, Grover said, "but they are expected to follow the correct procedure because the consequences are so huge. That's what we owe law enforcement officers, and that's what we do elsewhere around the country."

Ficke denies the district attorney's allegations, Grover said, and has submitted requests for documents she reviewed before making a determination about his credibility but still hasn't received them.

Carmack-Altwies said in an email Friday her office has "both the right and the ethical responsibility to refuse cases when an officer's pattern of conduct is an issue."

"We stand firmly by our decision and will defend this decision in a court of law if Mr. Ficke follows through with his threat to sue," she wrote.

'A concerning pattern of officer conduct'

Many of the cases the district attorney has determined can't go forward because of Ficke involve low-level drug crimes that originated as traffic stops and became drug investigations after Ficke reported seeing controlled substances "in plain sight," a review of the documents showed.

In several cases, Ficke wrote in reports he saw pipes, "foils" or baggies full of drugs on the floorboard or console of a motorist's car or, in one case, falling out of a suspect's pocket.

"He fancies himself a one-man drug task force of Santa Fe," said a defense attorney who handled several cases involving Ficke.

"He would get clients for small amounts and try to get them to flip on their dealers or clients," said the attorney, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity out of concern for his employment.

The district attorney began looking at Ficke's cases after a Santa Fe County magistrate dismissed two of them in June, granting motions by the defense saying Carmack-Altwies' office hadn't complied with her duty to disclose information that could reflect on the detective's credibility as a prosecution witness, according to Carmack-Altwies' July letter to the sheriff's office.

Ficke was charged with child abuse, false imprisonment and battery on a household member following a 2013 altercation with his wife.

Both were working for the Albuquerque Police Department, according to reports from the time. Ficke resigned the next day, and a state district judge later dismissed the criminal case after finding prosecutors had violated his right to a speedy trial.

According to Carmack-Altwies' letter, neither the Albuquerque Police Department nor the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office produced records of the charges against Ficke in response to her office's request for information about his past that should be disclosed to the defense during discovery, the legal process of sharing evidence.

"Therefore," she wrote, the office "determined ... we could not rely upon the information received from Detective Ficke's previous and current employers alone." The District Attorney's Office began its own review of cases involving Ficke.

"The culmination of issues from a sampling of these cases" revealed "a concerning pattern of officer conduct," she wrote, prompting her to decide her office would not use Ficke as a witness in any criminal case.

Ficke also has distinguished himself by firing his weapon three times in the line of duty since being hired by Santa Fe County in 2020.

The family of one man Ficke shot has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing him of excessive use of force. The District Attorney's Office determined Ficke's action's were justified in the case.