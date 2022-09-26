Dozens dead, over 1,200 arrested in Iran as regime warns of 'decisive' crackdown

Anders Hagstrom
·2 min read

At least 41 people have been killed and more than 1,200 people have been arrested as Iranians protest against the in-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as of Monday.

Protesters are demanding an end to the compulsory wearing of the Hijab and other violations of women's rights in Iran. Exact statistics for casualties and arrests are available only to the Iranian government, but state media has offered a glimpse at the fallout of more than 10 days of unrest.

The regime sought to quell the protests by cutting off access to social media in more than a dozen cities in recent days, a move that has precluded the widespread killing of protesters in previous instances of unrest.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned protesters that his regime will act "decisively" to end the violence.

IRAN PROTESTS: ARMY VOWS TO 'CONFRONT ENEMY'

IRAN'S ‘MORALITY POLICE’ ACCUSED OF MURDERING WOMAN FOR NOT PROPERLY WEARING HIJAB, SPARKING PROTESTS

Not all of those injured or killed have been protesters, however. At least five members of Iran's Basij paramilitary group have also been killed, according to state media. The group is connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has been acting as enforcers.

The unrest has been most severe in Iran's northeastern region, where much of the nation's Kurdish minority group resides. Amini was herself Kurdish.

Protests erupted after morality police arrested the young woman for not wearing a Hijab correctly while visiting Tehran. She suffered severe injuries while in custody and later died in a hospital after falling into a coma.

Iranian authorities have allegedly rejected responsibility for Amini's death, claiming that she simply collapsed while in custody. Amini's family says they found evidence of beatings on her body when they arrived at the hospital, however.

Amini's death has led thousands of women to cast off their Hijabs during protest events, with some even burning them in the street.

Recommended Stories

  • NY unveils plan to help Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

    New York leaders are teaming up to help both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in this time of need.

  • Kenya Kiambu building collapse: Rescue efforts under way

    Emergency workers pull a child from the rubble in Kiambu county but at least six people have died.

  • Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago. The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest ever marathon runner. He gradually shook off last year's winner Guye Adola but fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu refused to buckle, even as they raced through the halfway mark in under an hour.

  • Iranian exile group urges for support at White House

    STORY: Protesters denounced what they called Iran’s "terrorist regime", chanting slogans demanding the ouster of Iranian Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “I’m here for solidarity with the Iranian uprising and Mahsa Amini’s family. I want to tell them that I’m here with them, I’m supporting them,” said demonstrator Tara Shafaiee.Some protesters told Reuters they are also calling for the U.S. government and international community to stand up for Iranians. One man, Majed Sadeghpour, said, “It is impossible to ask a population that is really facing absolute brutality to change the regime on their own without any moral support.” The demonstration was orchestrated by the 'Organization of Iranian American Communities' (OIAC), who describe themselves as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan network of Iranian-American societies from across the country." The OIAC is known to be allied with the People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran (PMOI), which calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical leaders and fought alongside Saddam’s forces in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.The PMOI is also known as the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), which was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department until 2012. The MEK led a guerrilla campaign against the U.S.-backed Shah of Iran during the 1970s, including attacks on American targets. It has since renounced violence.Protesters at the rally in Washington, D.C., also voiced support for the leader of the MEK, Maryam Rajavi and her resistance efforts.

  • China, North Korea Restore Rail Link on Kim’s Key Trade Route

    (Bloomberg) -- China is reopening its main train route with North Korea after a five-month hiatus due to Covid, bringing a potential boost to Kim Jong Un’s sanctions-battered economy.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks Fall; Pound Drops as BOE Fails to Reassure: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon,

  • Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa Blazes to Berlin Win, D’Amato Winds up 6th

    Assefa, shocked the running world by running a 19-minute personal best and finishing with the third-fastest women's marathon time in history.

  • Former Uber driver is accused of six sexual assaults in Milton and Boston

    William Mancortes, 43, of Hyde Park, was arrested Friday by police in Boston.

  • American women don’t have it so bad. Real oppression is what happened to woman in Iran

    Mahsa Amini’s death and ensuing protests over Iranian’s authoritarian government should inspire American support and gratitude for our own freedoms. [Opinion]

  • Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, high winds to Charlotte. Here’s how to prepare.

    Ian is expected to arrive in the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” according to a bulletin by the National Weather Service.

  • What to know about 'rainbow' fentanyl as schools announce plans to fight growing crisis

    Amid an ongoing fentanyl crisis across the United States, officials are warning about a "new method" being used to illicitly market the drug to children and young people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning in August about so-called rainbow fentanyl, described as "highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy." "Rainbow fentanyl -- fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes -- is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated.

  • Shares of Big U.S. Banks Take a Beating

    The tumult in currency markets has walloped big, U.S. banks with large trading operations and a sizable presence in FX markets. Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were already having a rough ride when the U.K. on Friday announced a huge package of tax cuts and subsidies. That sent the banks’ shares even lower. The pain continued Monday as the British pound touched a record low against the dollar before rebounding.

  • They leaped at the chance to hook mahi-mahi. But L.A.'s hottest fish is hard to catch

    Also known as dorado, the fish are prized as much for their tasty flesh as for their acrobatics on the line.

  • Unrest erupts near Iranian embassy in London over death

    Violent street protests erupted outside the Iranian embassy in London on Sunday, with rocks thrown at police and five protesters arrested. Large crowds have been gathering all week outside the Knightsbridge compound in protest against the death in Iranian police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran. London’s Metropolitan Police said that “a substantial group" of the large crowd were "intent on causing disorder” and confirmed that reinforcements had been called in when protesters tried to break police lines and storm towards the embassy compound.

  • Amazon Prime Day Round 2 Has Vacuums on MAJOR Sale

    From handhelds to uprights to robot vacuums like the Roomba, these are the best vacuums everyone's loving on Amazon—many of which have more than 20,000 reviews.

  • Liz Cheney says Republicans 'going through contortions' to justify classified documents at Mar-a-Lago shows how 'fundamentally destructive' Trump has been to the party

    Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival, Rep. Liz Cheney said the Republican party continues to accept Donald Trump's behavior.

  • Ian Begley analyzes how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's offseason drama will impact the Nets in 2022-2023 | NBA Insider

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley previews the Nets 2022-2023 season, including how the offseason drama of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will impact their year.

  • Police Arrest Two Men, Seek A Third For Deadly Oslo Gay Bar Shooting

    Little information was provided about the suspects.

  • Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears

    Trainee nurses, pharmacists and doctors at a Ugandan hospital fear their lives are being put at risk.

  • Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Delay Is Already Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has learned time and again that the best way to kill legal action is to first delay it. And while Trump’s “special master” gambit initially showed promise in that regard, the tactic may have actually backfired and put him on a fast-track collision course with the federal government he once led.Two separate court decisions last week have empowered the FBI to move swiftly in its investigation against Trump for

  • Former Australian Surf Pro Chris Davidson Killed After One-Punch Pub Fight

    Kelly Cestari/GettyLegendary former pro-surfer Chris Davidson is believed to be the victim of a lethal attack in a country bar in the Australian state of New South Wales. Davidson was reportedly punched in the face outside of South West Rocks Country Club in South West Rocks on Saturday around 11 p.m., causing Davidson to fall and hit his head on the pavement. He was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Kempsey Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police. He was 45 years