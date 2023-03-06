Dozens detained in ‘week of action’ protest against Georgia’s ‘Cop City’

As a “week of action” against the building of a $90m police and fire training center in a forest near Atlanta unfolded, police detained dozens of people on Sunday night after a violent clash at the proposed construction site of what’s been dubbed “Cop City”.

The clash came less than two months after police shot and killed environmental activist Manuel Paez Terán, known by his chosen name “Tortuguita”, who had been one of dozens of demonstrators camped at the site in protest against the project. The multimillion-dollar project on at least 85 acres of land, largely financed by the Atlanta Police Foundation, is nestled in the South River forest – known by activists as the “Weelaunee forest” – and would sit in an area bordering a Black working-class neighborhood. The site had once been a state prison farm.

Dozens of officers from the Atlanta and DeKalb county police departments, the Georgia bureau of investigation (GBI), Georgia state patrol and possibly the FBI swept through the forest with the goal of clearing activists when Paez was killed, the Guardian has reported. Officials claimed that Paez had shot at a state trooper first “without warning”, although they have yet to release evidence to back that claim, the Guardian has reported.

The unprecedented killing of an environmental activist by US police escalated tensions between activists and authorities, thrusting the movement that had started in 2021 into the national and international spotlight. Police have arrested 18 activists on Georgia’s “domestic terrorism” charges, raising concern among activists over whether demonstrations this week would result in further arrests.

On Sunday, police say a group of protesters dressed in black left the South River music festival and entered the construction site at about 5.30pm Sunday.

Video footage released by the Atlanta police department showed that the protesters tossed molotov cocktails as well as large bricks and set off fireworks at police officers while they attempted to ignite construction equipment.

Atlanta’s police chief, Darin Schierbaum, described the clash as a “coordinated, criminal attack against officers”, adding: “Actions such as this will not be tolerated. When you attack law enforcement officers, when you damage equipment – you are breaking the law.”

In a statement, police said that they detained 35 people, noting that officers “exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests”. Charges have yet to be filed, and more information about the detained protesters is expected to be released on Monday, the local Atlanta news station WAGA reported.

On Saturday, demonstrators – including environmental activists, clergy and families – gathered for peaceful protests, marching and chanting “stop Cop City”, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Local organizers led tours of the forest to highlight the need for land preservation.

Beyond the police training facility, which would be the largest in the US, a movie studio is also proposed to be built on 40 acres of forest land. A lawsuit from environmental activists has blocked that project at the moment.

Local pastor Chad Hale told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was disappointed that Atlanta’s city council approved the project. “For us to get more and more militarized is not a good direction – it’s the most uncreative way to approach crime,” he said.

Demonstrations by the Defend the Atlanta Forest campaign, as well as by other racial justice groups like Black Voters Matter and the Movement for Black Lives, are expected to continue in Atlanta throughout the week.