Dozens die as blaze guts office building in India capital Delhi

Patrick Jackson - BBC News
·1 min read
A fire engine at the scene
A fire engine at the scene

Fire has swept through a four-storey office building in Delhi, killing at least 27 people and injuring at least 12, emergency services say.

More than 70 people were in the building when the fire started and police broke windows and used ropes to rescue people.

Some 20 fire engines were used to put out the blaze near Mundka metro station in the west of India's capital.

A short circuit is thought to have started the fire.

Indian media report that two arrests have been made.

Offering his condolences over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 200,000 rupees (£2,118; $2,580) to next-of-kin in compensation for each death.

After the fire was extinguished, a rescue operation continued. "It will take time given the vastness of the area," Sunil Choudhary, deputy chief fire officer, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Most of the bodies were reportedly found on the second.

Local official Jogi Ram Jain, said preliminary reports suggested a short circuit had caused the fire and that the building did not have proper fire safety certification.

"We have initiated an inquiry and if any municipal officials are found to be at fault, strict action will be taken," he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fire in commercial building in India kills at least 27

    A massive fire erupted Friday evening in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing at least 27 people and leaving several others injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the control room said. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.

  • At least 26 killed in fire in western Delhi suburb

    At least 26 people died on Friday in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building near a railway station in city state Delhi's western suburb, police said in a statement. Television footage showed smoke billowing out of the windows of the building, with firefighters helping those trapped in the upper floors to escape as hundreds watched. Police broke windows of the building to help rescue those inside "and got the injured admitted in the hospital," a police statement said, adding that 12 injured were admitted in a local hospital.

  • Minority Hindu Kashmiris protest killing of community member

    Hindus in Indian-controlled Kashmir staged protests on Friday, a day after assailants fatally shot a Hindu government employee in the disputed Muslim-majority region. Police blamed anti-India rebels for the killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue clerk, inside an office complex in Chadoora town on Thursday. Scores of minority Hindus, locally known as Pandits, took to the streets in at least three places and blocked roads to demand that Bhat's killers be brought to justice.

  • What the Full Moon in Scorpio Means for You

    It's time to confront your deepest emotions--and move past them.

  • Rupee Tumbles to a Record Low as Stocks Slump on Inflation Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record, weighed by a slump in equities amid concerns accelerating inflation may eat into company earnings.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseThe rupee dropped as m

  • Ailing UAE Ruler Dies, Influential Prince Set to Succeed Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CThe president of the United Arab Emirates has died and his powerful you

  • UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

    The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government announced in a brief statement. Sheikh Khalifa oversaw much of the country’s blistering economic growth and his name was immortalized on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, after bailing out debt-crippled Dubai during its financial crisis over a decade ago. The last several years of his life saw his half-brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed rise to become the de-facto ruler and decision-maker of major foreign policy decisions, such as joining a Saudi-led war in Yemen and spearheading an embargo on neighboring Qatar in recent years.

  • From hiding his religion to using it as a platform, this man raises millions of dollars

    Sajjad Shah created Instagram account Muslims of the World to highlight Islam's diversity. It has since grown into a multimillion dollar fundraiser.

  • College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers powerful speech, says she aims to 'give everyone a voice'

    Rollins College valedictorian Elizabeth Bonker, who is affected by nonspeaking autism, delivered a powerful speech at her commencement ceremony.

  • Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID

    Japan plans to extend up to $100 million in aid to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region to help them better battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday. Hayashi made the comment to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Germany, where discussion focused mostly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Breaches Support - Here's What to Do Now

    Coming into this week, the bitcoin bulls should have already been long gone from their positions, given that last month's low and channel support had failed near $37,500. Crypto fortunes have been plummeting thanks to the recent correction in bitcoin prices. The breakdown from initial support in the $37,500 area is quite clear.

  • El Capitan High students sent home for the day after large campus fight, Merced police say

    It’s the second large fight reported at the school within a year.

  • Delay in Jam Master Jay Murder Case Due To Witness Intimidation, Prosecutors Say

    Prosecutors have shared one of the reasons for the delay in the Jam Master Jay murder case. The Run-DMC member, born Jason Mizell, was shot to death in a Queens recording studio in 2002. In a new 34-page court filing, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York said defendants, Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington—who were charged in the killing—have attempted to “intimidate and silence potential witnesses.”

  • Have $3,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond

    Sudden drops in stock prices can be frustrating, but it helps to look at these market dips from a historical lens. Since 1916, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has experienced declines in 35 different years. In 18 of those years, the Dow fell by double-digit percentages.

  • This is life in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

    Hunger, drugs, and restrictions on women haunt the nation

  • Joel Embiid after losing MVP to Nikola Jokic again: ‘At this point, it is whatever’

    "I just knew it wasn't going to happen."

  • Just Outside NYC, This $11 Million Estate Has Two Waterfronts and Access to a Private Beach

    Overlooking Long Island Sound, the sophisticated New Rochelle home is just 30 minutes from Manhattan.

  • Lung cancer patients could survive twice as long after NHS approves ‘pioneering’ drug

    Lung cancer patients could survive twice as long after a “pioneering” drug was approved on the NHS.

  • Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens

    Now former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in hiding in a heavily fortified military base, protected by the armed forces. A scion of the Rajapaksa family beloved by many Sri Lankans for ending a protracted civil war, the 76-year-old is now a pariah. An economic crisis, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement, has drained the country of money to pay for fuel, medicine and other vital supplies, meaning lengthy blackouts and long queues for gasoline.

  • It’s so hot in India that birds are falling out of the sky

    Rescuers in Gujarat find birds that have fallen from the sky every day