‘Absolutely horrific’: Dozens of dogs seized from possible dogfighting ring in Gastonia

Officers seized dozens of dogs from a home in a Gaston County neighborhood they think were trained and used for dogfighting.

Animal care enforcement officers have been investigating the scene on Hemlock Avenue in Gastonia since 9 a.m. Thursday. They were still on the property later that night.

They brought about 30 dogs to shelters for evaluation and treatment. An investigator said it was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty he has seen. After the dogs are healed, they could possibly be adopted.

Utility workers discovered the conditions the animals were in and called the police.

“They observed a dog fight in the backyard of 1911 Hemlock Avenue, so our specialists arrived to investigate,” said Capt. Matt Hensley, with the Gaston County Police Department. “They could see a dead dog from the backyard at that time.”

Investigators found injured dogs with some consistent from dogfighting.

“That’s my hope that they find a home where they can live happy the rest of their life,” Hensley said.

Authorities also seized four goats and seven rabbits from the home.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the home where investigators were removing the animals from the backyard.

“The images and the photos that were provided were absolutely horrific,” said Janette Reever, the senior specialist of Global Anti-dogfighting at the Humane Society International.

Reever is assisting with the investigation.

She called dogfighting a cluster crime, which means that in most cases, there are also guns, drugs and the abuse of humans.

“You are talking about an industry that takes down a community,” Reever said.

She said they can’t say for certain why the animals were on the property, but she said in dogfighting, other animals are often used as bait and rewards.

No other details have been released at this point.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320, or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.

