Dozens of ducks were killed and dumped. Idaho Fish and Game is looking for answers

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information on a poaching case involving dozens of dead ducks left to waste in Canyon County.

The agency in a news release said conservation officers on Feb. 1 learned of a number of mallard ducks dumped by a rockpile near the Mora Canal near Lynnwood and Bowmont roads. The area is a few miles southeast of Lake Lowell.

The officers found 49 duck carcasses — seven times the legal daily bag limit of seven ducks. Hunters can only legally possess three days’ worth of bag limits, or 21 ducks, at a time.

“It’s apparent that whoever shot these birds made no effort to harvest the edible portion of meat as required by law,” conservation officer Craig Mickelson said in the news release. “Seeing this number of ducks go to waste is a travesty.”

Officials said they believe the ducks were shot between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

Anyone who may have information on the poaching case is urged to call Fish and Game’s Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Hotline calls can be made anonymously, and tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.