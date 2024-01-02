Dozens of DUI arrests made in Tampa, Hillsborough during New Year’s crackdown

Law enforcement officers in Tampa and Hillsborough County reported that they made dozens of drunken driving arrests over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Tampa police said they began a crackdown on drunken driving and other criminal behavior on Friday. The effort, dubbed Operation Countdown to Safety, ended on Monday.

Officers in that time period conducted nearly 700 traffic stops. They gave out 575 warnings, issued 248 citations and made 40 DUI arrests, police said in a news release.

Police said officers were “dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roadways, holding those who shoot celebratory gunfire into the air accountable, and encouraging the community to report any suspicious activity while they attended various large events over the weekend.”

The effort came just weeks after a shooting during a Halloween party in Ybor City left two dead and more than a dozen injured.

“In addition to our officers, our community played a pivotal role in the success of this operation,” Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Whether you ensured you or your friend had a designated driver, or you reported suspicious behavior while you attended an event, the community’s efforts alongside our officers made all the difference. This weekend’s operation proved that we can make Tampa safer, together.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had a plan to crack down, too, this one called Operation Ball Drop. It also started on Friday and ended Monday.

Deputies conducted 424 traffic stops, which resulted in 402 warnings, 22 citations and 25 DUI arrests, the agency said in a news release.

The number of DUI arrests made by the sheriff’s office and other agencies that took part in the operation totaled 53, the news release states.