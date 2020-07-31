Dozens of ex-employees say 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' was rife with sexual misconduct, according to report

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Dozens of former employees on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have made allegations of misconduct of three of her show's executive producers.

The ex-employees, cited in a BuzzFeed News report, claimed the misconduct included inappropriate touching, sexual harassment, and intimidation.

The show has already earned a reputation as a difficult place to work thanks to multiple stories — many uncorroborated — about its star.

Two of the producers categorically denied the allegations, while another didn't comment.

Business Insider has approached the producers named for comment, but they did not immediately reply.

Numerous ex-employees on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have said that sexual harassment and misconduct ran rampant while they worked there, according to a BuzzFeed News report.

An atmosphere of intimidation underscored a workplace where senior producers inappropriately touched and harassed staff on the show, according to the allegations in the report.

Warner Bros Television — which produces the show — is already investigating after former staff said that DeGeneres oversaw a toxic workplace culture.

The company declined to comment when Insider asked about the newest allegations, but told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that it "hoped to determine the validity and extent of publicly reported allegations and to understand the full breadth of the show's day-to-day culture."

After the allegations against DeGeneres emerged, she wrote a letter apologizing to those who had not been treated with respect and expressing her disappointment that staff did not feel happy on set. The full letter, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, can be read here.

However, the 36 former staff members told BuzzFeed News that the problems extended beyond DeGeneres herself. They alleged multiple counts of sexual harassment and intimidation from three executive producers on the show.

"It's just Kevin being Kevin"

One ex-employee told Buzzfeed News that head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman had asked him in 2013 at a company party if he could perform oral sex on him or give a handjob.

According to several of the ex-employees Buzzfeed News spoke to, Leman made a habit of making sexually suggestive comments in the office, mainly to lower-level employees. He would, they said, ask them if they are a "top or a bottom" or point at men's crotches, although it would be "masked in sarcasm," one former employee said.

On one occasion, one ex-employee said they saw Leman grab a production assistant's penis.

One told the outlet: "He'd probably do it in front of 10 people and they'd laugh because 'it's just Kevin being Kevin,' but if you're in a position of power at a company, you don't just get to touch me like that."

When approached with these allegations, Leman told Insider that the piece was "filled with false claims that misrepresent me, my actions and all that I stand for." He denied "any kind of sexual impropriety," and said:

"I started at the 'Ellen Show' as a PA more than 17 years ago and have devoted my career to work my way to the position I now hold. While my job as head writer is to come up with jokes — and, during that process, we can occasionally push the envelope — I'm horrified that some of my attempts at humor may have caused offense."

Leman added that he had always aimed to treat staff kindly, inclusively and respectfully, and said that to his knowledge he had never had an HR complaint.

"I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published," he said.

Handsy, 'creepy' behavior

One former employee said that Jonathan Norman, co-executive producer and music producer on the show, had offered him work-related treats such as concert tickets, before one night trying to perform oral sex on him, the report said.

BuzzFeed News said that three former colleagues corroborated he had told them about the incident at the time, and that they had discussed it since.

Norman denies the allegation, telling Insider that he has never had a complaint made about him. He accused BuzzFeed News of not properly vetting its story.

"I have never done anything to harm another staff member. Ever," he said. "The person I believe you are referring to has ulterior motives for bringing down the show and has been acting with malice towards the show."

"I took the employee to one concert, over seven years ago, along with two other members of my staff," he said, adding that he was never alone with the staff member and that witnesses and his social media posts attest to that.

Regarding work gifts, he said: "I routinely wind up with extra concert tickets or music swag that I always offer to junior members of the staff."

"This accusation simply never happened, and it will be proven," he said. (Norman's full statement can be read below.)

'Culture of fear'