Dozens of family, friends protest plea deal for woman charged in stabbing death

Apr. 28—Dozens of family and friends upset with the sentencing of a woman charged with murder in the stabbing death of their loved one picketed outside Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Jennifer Maldonado, 21, was sentenced to eight years, eight months in prison after taking a plea deal of voluntary manslaughter, assault and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger in connection to the 2020 death of Angelina Betz. The first-degree murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

"This was a challenging homicide case," Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel wrote in an email. He added, "The evidence in the case was complicated by uncooperative witnesses, conflicting witness statements regarding the circumstances surrounding the fight and fatal stabbing."

Betz had gone to Maldonado's home, where a confrontation arose and Maldonado stabbed her fatally three times with "some type of knife," Kinzel wrote. Friends attempted to rush Betz to the hospital, but were involved in a multivehicle collision at Mount Vernon Avenue and Niles Street, he said. Betz died before emergency personnel arrived, Kinzel said.

The plea deal was made in full consideration of the challenges brought by evidence in the case and Maldonado's lack of criminal history, Kinzel wrote.

Judge Colette Humphrey read victim impact statements before sentencing Maldonado, and said nothing she can do will make the dozen family and friends gathered feel better. She explained to them that the District Attorney's office came to this conclusion because proving an intent to kill during a fight is difficult.

"It's not that the DA doesn't feel your pain also ... but they have to look at what's going to be the possible outcome at trial," Humphrey said in the courtroom.

Deputy Public Defender T. Alan Rogers declined to comment on the case other than to say the judge's comments were helpful in understanding the plea deal.

For Serena Recalde, a sister of the victim, the pain of losing her sister lives on every day. She faces anxiety driving a car and fears for her children playing outside.

"There's no way for anyone to understand how Jennifer (Maldonado) ruined my life," Recalde said.

