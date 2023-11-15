Dozens of firefighters say they quit after being told to reapply for their jobs

Dozens of firefighters in the Gaston County town of Stanley told Channel 9 they quit after they were told to reapply for their jobs.

Channel 9 captured the moments some of the Stanley firefighters turned in their gear. They tried to use their key cards but realized they were locked out.

The firefighters said neighboring departments are providing mutual aid, so service won’t be lost. But those who spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon on Wednesday said they are done there.

Ashlin Hodges said she had a couple of classes left to complete to become a certified firefighter. But Hodges, a volunteer, quit on Wednesday.

“I won’t come back until I see my two chiefs,” she said.

She is talking about former chief Eric Withers and former assistant chief Michael Hullett. On Monday night, the town council consolidated their jobs and appointed an interim full-time fire chief to hire a full-time staff.

In August, Hullet was given the North Carolina Firefighter of the Year Award.

Firefighter Michael Russell quit on Tuesday.

“Not even offered the opportunity to apply for his position,” he said.

Fire inspector Claude Wilson said he has been a firefighter for 51 years. He quit on Wednesday.

“The way things happened, that was kind of underhanded I thought,” Wilson said.

Russell and Wilson said 17 to 22 firefighters simply dropped off their gear and quit their volunteer or part-time jobs rather than reapply for new full-time jobs. It was a tough choice for firefighter John Dancoff.

“Today is bittersweet,” Dancoff said.

He grew up in Stanley.

“At 5, 7 years old, I heard the whistle go off and that’s what sparked an interest in me to become a firefighter,” he said.

He said he lost faith in the system.

“These decisions were made essentially in a vacuum,” Dancoff said.

The new interim fire chief as well as the public safety supervisor contradict what firefighters told Lemon on Wednesday. They said only a few firefighters have quit, and they also said they’ve received 12 new applications with more coming in.

