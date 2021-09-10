Dozens of fires continue burning across Northern California
Millions of acres throughout Northern California remain burning as one of the busiest wildfire seasons in history continues.
Millions of acres throughout Northern California remain burning as one of the busiest wildfire seasons in history continues.
A red flag warning was issued for parts of northern California on Thursday, September 9, as strong winds were expected to exacerbate the 927,320-acre Dixie Fire.Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Old Station, California, on Wednesday evening, according to InciWeb, as the Dixie Fire moved closer to the town.This timelapse footage filmed by public information officer Ryan Love, who said it was taken just outside Old Station on September 7, shows the progression of a fire whirl on the scene of the Dixie Fire.“A fire whirl is a whirlwind induced by a fire and often composed of flame or ash,” Love wrote in a tweet. “They occur when intense rising heat and turbulent wind conditions combine to form whirling eddies of air, capable of throwing hot embers miles ahead.” Credit: Ryan Love via Storyful
A National Weather Service heat advisory stretched down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the desert into Nevada. The alert ended without any major power outages reported but the conservation request was extended to 4-9 p.m. Thursday.
The age gap among those hospitalized with COVID-19 is causing concern among health professionals and bringing calls to get younger people vaccinated.
(Bloomberg) -- A natural gas trade known as the widowmaker because of its volatility is once again in focus amid concerns about the level of U.S. inventories as the country get closer to winter.The spread between March and April futures -- essentially a bet on how tight supplies of the fuel will be at end of North American winter -- jumped to a new high, rising 18% at 2:57 p.m. in New York. In other words, buying drove March futures way above gas for delivery the following month.The move was jus
We have to admit, this is pretty sharp!
Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life
Fox News’ Chris Wallace explained his stance on interviewing election deniers Wednesday night, saying some of them aren’t allowed on his show to recite their “crap.” “There are plenty of people who were the leaders in the Congress of challenging it that I just have not had on the show ever since then — and have purposefully not had on the show — because I don’t, frankly, wanna hear their crap. But having said that, there are some leaders that you have to ask them questions. There are people in l
Alex Domina, 19, of Colorado died three weeks after being shot by police while he was having a mental health crisis.
President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their White House meeting that he will not abandon his plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, setting up a major point of contention between the administrations.Why it matters: The consulate handled relations with the Palestinians for 25 years before being shut down by Donald Trump. Senior officials in Bennett's government see the consulate issue as a political hot potato that could destabilize their unwieldy coalition.S
Leylah Fernandez's first major semifinal, at the U.S. Open just days after her 19th birthday, did not go her way at the start. No matter what, Fernandez did not worry. Speedy afoot and steady at crunch time, the unseeded Fernandez edged Sabalenka 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, earning right to play for a Grand Slam title.
Residents in apartment buildings that have been locked down by Australia's New South Wales state health department over COVID-19 concerns say they have had their deliveries searched and have had packages containing alcohol confiscated if the amount exceeds the department's prescribed alcohol limit.
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
After burning for nearly 60 days, the Dixie fire continues to exhibit active fire behavior, surging north as treacherous weather conditions move in.
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Wednesday evening in Florida's Panhandle, bringing strong wind and rain to the area.
After making landfall in the Panhandle Wednesday evening, Tropical Storm Mindy weakened to a depression and exited off the coast of Georgia.
A video posted by birdwatcher David Barrett shows a Great Blue Heron dunking a New York City rat in the Central Park pond before guzzling it down.
Storm the weather dog was just hungry for some treats. The post Weatherman’s dog interrupts live forecast appeared first on In The Know.
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the area could see hurricane-force winds and very heavy rain by early evening and through the night. The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo closed to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings.
A tornado that hit Port Albert, Ontario, early Monday morning wasn’t unusual because of its size or its damage—but because of the strange time it touched down.
Hurricane Larry remained a strong Category 2 storm on Wednesday night as it approached Bermuda. The system will head toward Newfoundland on Friday.