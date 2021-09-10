Dozens of fires continue burning across Northern California

The Wrap

Fox News’ Chris Wallace explained his stance on interviewing election deniers Wednesday night, saying some of them aren’t allowed on his show to recite their “crap.” “There are plenty of people who were the leaders in the Congress of challenging it that I just have not had on the show ever since then — and have purposefully not had on the show — because I don’t, frankly, wanna hear their crap. But having said that, there are some leaders that you have to ask them questions. There are people in l