Dozens of fish dead after man allegedly dumps Miracle-Gro in koi pond at New England hotel

A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly poisoned a koi pond at a New England hotel, killing dozens of fish, law enforcement officials said.

Jeffrey Gronski was arrested last week on charges of malicious injury or killing of animals after officers learned that 50 koi and goldfish were found dead in a pond at the Stone House Motor Inn in Foster, according to the Rhode Island SPCA.

Officers responding to the hotel at 162 Danielson Pike on May 18 discovered that a liquid substance, later determined to be Miracle-Gro, was used to kill the fish.

Gronski, a long-term resident of the hotel, was identified as the suspect after officers contacted the Rhode Island SPCA for help with an investigation.

Gronski has since been arraigned and released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court in August.

