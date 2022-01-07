🌱 Dozens Of Flights Cancelled + Police Looking For Suspect

Hey, neighbors! Dominique-Noelle Rafael here with a fresh Las Vegas Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 63 Low: 37.

Here are the top stories today in Las Vegas:

On Friday, dozens of Southwest flights were canceled at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic and stormy weather. Nationwide, Southwest has canceled more than 500 flights on Friday morning. Overall, at least 34 flights were canceled at the Las Vegas airport, and officials are asking travelers to check their flights before coming to the airport. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) A Las Vegas woman who is accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off a bus has reached a plea deal. Court records show Cadesha plead guilty to abuse of an older vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death during a court hearing on Dec. 27, she was previously charged with murder, according to court records. The man she is accused of pushing later died from his injuries. (FOX5 Las Vegas) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a person who set off fireworks and threw them onto a sidewalk, injuring two people on Las Vegas Blvd. Police say the incident happened at about 7 p.m. on January 3 in the 3400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near The Mirage. The suspect was in a white Ford Mustang when the firework was thrown. (News3LV)

Today in Las Vegas:

Manual Lymph Drainage Training At Hilton Garden Inn (8:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The City of Las Vegas Government shared that Mayor Goodman provided her vision and insight for 2022 and beyond in her annual State of the City address. The address was virtual because of the pandemic. (Facebook)

The US National Weather Service Las Vegas Nevada shared the weekend outlook. You can expect pleasant weather conditions this weekend. (Facebook)

Las Vegas Valley Water District is reminding residents that more than 20 years of droughts and rising average temperatures are stressing our water supply. Conservation matters more now than ever. They shared how residents can help. (Facebook)

— Dominique-Noelle Rafael

About me: Dominique is a self taught UX/UI designer based in Princeton, NJ. She recently graduated from the University of Maryland last spring with a bachelor's degree in Information Science. She is excited to begin working on the Patch newsletter project this year!

This article originally appeared on the Las Vegas Patch