Dozens of fraternity members at University of New Hampshire facing charges in hazing incident

Nearly 50 members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire are facing charges in connection with a hazing incident that took occurred earlier this spring, authorities announced Friday.

An investigation into an alleged incident at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter house on Madbury Road in Durham on April 13 revealed that there was probable cause that the crime of student hazing had taken place with new members of the fraternity, according to the Durham Police Department.

Arrest warrants charging 46 SAE members with student hazing were issued this week, police said.

The Strafford County Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the arrests.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

