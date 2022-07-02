Dozens freed from church awaiting 'Second Coming' in Ondo Nigeria

Robert Plummer - BBC News
·2 min read
Nigerian police officer
Police say they suspect mass abduction (file image)

Police in Nigeria have rescued 77 people, including children, from a church where they were confined in the south-western state of Ondo.

Some of them are believed to have been there for months.

A police spokesperson said many of them had been told to expect the Second Coming of Jesus Christ in April and had abandoned school to witness the event.

The raid came after a mother complained her children were missing and she thought they were in the church.

Police say they are investigating suspected mass abduction after the raid on the Whole Bible Believers Church in the Valentino area of Ondo Town.

The pastor of the Pentecostal church, David Anifowoshe, and his deputy have been arrested, while the victims have been taken into the care of the authorities.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, an assistant pastor in the church, was the one who told the members that Rapture will take place in April, but later said it has been changed to September 2022 and told the young members to obey only their parents in the Lord," said police press officer Funmilayo Odunlami.

In all, police rescued 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adults, she added.

The Second Coming is a Christian belief in the return of Jesus Christ after his Biblical ascension to Heaven. Rapture is the idea that Christian believers will be taken to Heaven at the Second Coming.

Anxiety has been high among Christians in the state since a deadly attack on another church.

At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting and bomb attack at St Francis Catholic church in the town of Owo on 6 June.

Federal authorities suspect the Islamic State West Africa Province of carrying out the massacre.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones over Mediterranean

    The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, an area that is rich in natural gas. In a statement, the Israeli said the aircraft were spotted early on and did not pose an “imminent threat.”

  • Google Announces It Will Delete Users’ Location History Data for Medical Facility Visits, Abortion Clinics

    Google announced Friday that it plans to delete location history data “soon after” users visit medical facilities, including abortion clinics. The news, which the tech company published in a blog post also covering how it will also handle user data on apps, follows the June 24 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. […]

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle.

  • Paralysis in Moscow

    Why Putin persists with his established strategy, accepting a test of endurance.

  • Texas migrant deaths: 'I still have to bring my children home'

    A grieving Honduran mother tells of her despair over relatives lost in the Texas lorry tragedy.

  • Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city

    Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday. Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces took control of an oil refinery on Lysychansk's edge in recent days, but Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that fighting for the facility continued.

  • Hurrah! The fresh hopes of Wimbledon have arrived

    For a while, this year’s Wimbledon was beginning to look a little bleak - what with Emma Raducanu knocked out and Andy Murray and his bionic hip faltering in the second round to American slugger John Isner. And that, it seemed, was that: our two past Grand Slam winners gone, and the 9th seed Cameron Norrie the nation’s sole focus. Many feared we were doomed to fixate upon the machinations of the Centre Court roof until Wimbledon drew to a merciful close.

  • Palestinians give bullet that killed journalist to US team

    The Palestinian Authority on Saturday said it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to American forensic experts, taking a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death. The announcement came just over a week before President Joe Biden is to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank for meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Abu Akleh, a veteran correspondent who was well known throughout the Arab world, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military raid on May 11 in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

  • UN talks urge faster steps to secure ‘critical’ ocean health

    A United Nations conference warned Friday that measures needed to protect the world’s oceans are lagging and urged countries to accelerate their implementation. More than 6,000 senior officials, scientists and activists from more than 120 countries attended a five-day U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The oceans are under threat from global warming, pollution, acidification and other problems.

  • Popular Pakistani restaurant stands test of time in Dubai

    In a city boasting champagne brunches with views of the sea, Michelin star restaurants, and endless high-end Asian food options, a small hole-in-the-wall restaurant with plastic chairs and metal tables is one of Dubai’s go-to spots. Ravi restaurant, a small, family-owned Pakistani place, is rooted in the community of South Asian workers who helped build Dubai. The restaurant opened its doors in the United Arab Emirates in 1978 in the Dubai neighborhood of Satwa, at a time when it was a sandy area full of big lorries and small construction shops.

  • ‘Sky-high’ Wall Street earnings estimates need to come down: Strategist

    Chris Wolfe, First Republic Private Wealth Management CIO, and Rob Haworth, U.S. Bank Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market growth outlooks ahead of the Fed's next meeting, inflation, and how to defensively position investments.

  • Reagan Biographer: ‘Mystery’ Why Presidential Library Invited Liz Cheney

    Fox NewsA Ronald Reagan biographer said Thursday that he couldn’t figure out why the Reagan Presidential Library welcomed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) a day prior as a participant in its “A Time for Choosing” speaker series.Craig Shirley, who is also a conservative political consultant, told Laura Ingraham that the decision was “a mystery” to him.Reagan biographer tells Fox News he has "no idea" why the Reagan Library invited Liz Cheney to speak about the future of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.co

  • DNA tests show that five strangers are The Rock's half-siblings, says report

    The five people were apparently all fathered by late wrestler Rocky Johnson.

  • Bravo Host Andy Cohen Shares Travel Troubles With Young Kids In Funny Video

    Andy Cohen shared a relatable parenting video that showed the reality of traveling with young children.

  • Xi Jinping: 'True democracy' in Hong Kong began after British handover to China

    In a rare visit to Hong Kong on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked that the financial hub’s “true democracy” began with its handover to the mainland from Britain in 1997. Xi’s two-day visit to Hong Kong ended with a speech of over half an hour celebrating the “success” of Hong Kong after returning to Chinese control after 156 years of British rule. “After reuniting with the motherland, Hong Kong’s people became masters of their own city, and realized the idea of Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy” Xi said in his keynote speech marking the 25th anniversary of the handover.

  • With all ballots counted, L.A.'s left makes big gains; Bass is mayoral front-runner

    The election, which had more than 84% of ballots cast by mail, showed the growing political might of L.A.'s left, which succeeded in unseating an incumbent city councilman.

  • Ranking the top 30 NBA free agents in 2022

    A look at the top 30 players available in 2022 NBA Free Agency.

  • Buttler says England white-ball captaincy could end Test career

    Jos Buttler said on Friday his appointment as England's new white-ball captain could spell the end of his Test career.

  • Texas and West Plains churches announce they will not partner with Kanakuk Kamps

    Neither a Texas Baptist church nor a West Plains church will partner with Kanakuk Kamps any longer.

  • We Found Dupes of Selena Gomez's Chic Outfits from 'Only Murders in the Building'

    Here you'll find dupes of all the best outfits Mabel Mora (aka Selena Gomez's character) wore in both seasons 1 and 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building'.