Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation into Goshen Massacre

Dozens of gang members have been arrested amid an investigation into the Goshen Massacre, a “cartel-style” shooting that left six members of the same family, among them a 16-year-old girl and 10-month-old baby, dead.

A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the four-day operation in central California.

Authorities also confiscated five firearms, two pounds of meth and one ounce of cocaine, in addition to uncovering an illegal firearm manufacturing operation, according to a statement from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The multiagency effort called Operation Nightmare also included searches of several California prisons as well as 24/7 surveillance of the suspects.

While the warrants were being served across Tulare County on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation simultaneously searched 23 cells of known Norteño and Nuestra Familia gang members.

The wave of arrests come just over a month after six members of the Parraz family were gunned down inside a home in the city of Goshen, about 30 miles south of Fresno. The victims include Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; and Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

Authorities currently suspect the deadly violence was sparked by a conflict between rival gangs, but they have so far provided few other details.

“This is about drugs, drug money, illegal drug running and illegal firearms infiltrating the entire Central Valley,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told KSEE.

Earlier this month, two suspects — identified in charging documents as Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25 — were taken into custody in connection with the bloodbath in Goshen. Both men are known members of the Norteño gang, police said.