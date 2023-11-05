Dozens gather to build beds for disadvantaged children

TechCrunch

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced that it has accepted proposals from Facebook's parent Meta and Amazon to limit how they use data gathered from their respective marketplaces to benefit their own products and bottom lines. The CMA has been probing both companies as part of separate investigations, though the cases bore similarities in terms of how each platform was using data to give them what the CMA argued was an "unfair advantage." The crux of the case against Meta centered on how it was using advertising data funneled from Facebook to inform decisions around content displays and product recommendations in Facebook Marketplace, the classifieds service it launched back in 2016.