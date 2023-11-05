Dozens gather to build beds for disadvantaged children
Dozens gather to build beds for disadvantaged children
Dozens gather to build beds for disadvantaged children
The Facebook tycoon shared he recently underwent surgery to fix his ACL, which he tore doing mixed martial arts.
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
The "Friends" and "The Whole Nine Yards" star died at age 54 on Oct. 28.
Google announced in October the new real-time app scanning feature built into Google Play Protect that the company says can help catch malicious or fake sideloaded apps installed from outside the app store. Google said this Play Protect feature now recommends a real-time app scan for any new app that has never been scanned before.
The reality star and her rocker husband married in 2022, and have long planned to expand their blended family.
Nearly half of those surveyed report being unable to meet basic living expenses in the past year due to caregiving costs.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced that it has accepted proposals from Facebook's parent Meta and Amazon to limit how they use data gathered from their respective marketplaces to benefit their own products and bottom lines. The CMA has been probing both companies as part of separate investigations, though the cases bore similarities in terms of how each platform was using data to give them what the CMA argued was an "unfair advantage." The crux of the case against Meta centered on how it was using advertising data funneled from Facebook to inform decisions around content displays and product recommendations in Facebook Marketplace, the classifieds service it launched back in 2016.
Arm has made a "strategic investment" in Raspberry Pi. The former likely wants to have more of a foothold in the Internet of Things ecosystem.
E-commerce search startup Deft is releasing a multimodal search function for users to get better results. The startup is relying on different techniques, including building its own parser and knowledge graph combined with large language models (LLMs) and multimodal search. Deft was founded in 2019 by Alex Gunnarson and Zach Hudson.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
If you struggle to hear dialogue, you'll want to add this popular new speaker to your lineup while it's on sale.
Ford has shut down VIIZR, a software-as-a-service company that along with Salesforce built an app to help tradespeople like plumbers, locksmiths and electricians to schedule field appointments, send invoices and manage customers, TechCrunch has learned. VIIZR, which was announced in December 2021, was a separate company majority owned by Ford with Salesforce as a minority investor. Its aim, at the time, was to build one of the many digital tools that would catapult the automaker's commercial vehicle and service business Ford Pro to about $45 billion in revenue by 2025.
PagerDuty announced this afternoon that it intends to acquire Jeli.io, an early-stage incident management startup. Jeli was founded in 2019 by Nora Jones, a chaos engineering veteran, who had previously worked at Netflix and Slack. Jones went to work building a company that could help customers figure out what happened when things go wrong with an emphasis on surfacing insights to help the team learn from the incident and know how to react better in the future.
Kuva Space, a hyperspectral imagery startup founded in Finland, has closed a €16.6 million ($17.6 million) Series A funding round as it looks to deploy up to 100 satellites by the end of the decade. The startup, formerly called Reaktor Space Lab, was founded in 2016 and spent its first four years focused on building nanosatellites for firms such as the European Space Agency. It has successfully launched three satellites to date, including a CubeSat that contained a small hyperspectral camera demonstration.
Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Our preview of the 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck where we tell you its specs, what's new and everything else you should know.
The UK government announced a $273 million investment to build Isambard-AI, its most powerful supercomputer yet. It's expected to begin operations in 2024 and will be hosted by the University of Bristol.
On the same day the U.K. gathered some of the world's corporate and political leaders into the same room at Bletchley Park for the AI Safety Summit, more than 70 signatories put their name to a letter calling for a more open approach to AI development. Over the weekend, Facebook parent Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun took to X to decry efforts from some companies, including OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, to secure "regulatory capture of the AI industry" by lobbying against open AI R&D. "If your fear-mongering campaigns succeed, they will *inevitably* result in what you and I would identify as a catastrophe: a small number of companies will control AI," LeCun wrote.
The announcement marked a big increase from the 5 million users the company disclosed last spring.
The U.S. government and dozens of foreign allies have pledged never to pay ransom demands in a bid to discourage financially motivated hackers and ransomware gangs profiteering from cyberattacks. The joint pledge was announced during the third annual meeting of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative, or CRI, a U.S.-led cyber coalition that aims to enhance international cooperation to combat the growth of ransomware. The first-of-its-kind joint pledge, detailed by U.S. deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger during a call with reporters on Monday, resulted in dozens of members signing a policy statement declaring that their governments would not pay ransom demands.