Dozens gather in Columbus to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols

Dozens of protesters gathered Saturday afternoon in Downtown Columbus, calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man beaten to death by police in Memphis, Tennessee.

They joined other protesters across the country who gathered over the weekend after Memphis officials released video footage Friday of the brutal beating that occurred during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

In statements Friday night, Columbus officials expressed outrage over Nichols' death and urged peaceful demonstrations following the video's release.

Outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday, a group of about 80 people held signs and called for change and accountability after the death of another Black man at the hands of police.

Yelling “no justice, no peace” and other chants, the protesters marched several blocks up High Street before stopping in front of the Columbus Division of Police headquarters, briefly blocking traffic at Marconi Boulevard and Long Street.

The protest remained peaceful and dissipated shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus protesters gather over Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols