Dozens gather at Iowa Capitol for closing ceremony of controversial Satanic display

A member of the Satanic Temple of Iowa removes the group's display at the state Capitol building.

Dozens of members of the Satanic Temple of Iowa gathered inside the state Capitol building in Des Moines on Saturday morning for the closing ceremony of their controversial display.

Those who attended the ceremony were dressed in clothes displaying pentagrams and said they were there to show their support after the display was vandalized by a former congressional candidate from Mississippi.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa announced earlier on Facebook that its display had been "destroyed beyond repair."

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, who called the display "blasphemous," was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief on Thursday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Conviction could carry a sentence of one year in prison and a $2,560 fine.

Some in attendance at Saturday's ceremony traveled hours to show their support to Iowa’s chapter.

Support from out of state

Kenneth Mayle, who once filed a federal lawsuit against the federal government to get rid of the “In God We Trust” motto from U.S. currency, traveled from Chicago for the ceremony.

“I saw on Facebook yesterday that the display was damaged by a former candidate from Mississippi,” said Mayle, who was wearing a Baphomet head piece, said. “I knew I had to show up and show support, because I would want the same for us if it happened in Illinois.”

Mayle, who started the Satanic Temple chapter in Illinois, said that although the statue depicting the pagan idol Baphomet was destroyed by a Christian, followers of the Satanic Temple should not retaliate.

“An eye for an eye makes the whole world go blind,” Mayle said. “I think society should reflect and ask why it happened. That’s the root cause. Why isn’t there acceptance for one religion and not the other?”

A lesson on freedom of expression

For local chapter members Alyssa and Raymond Grimm the gathering was a way to show their sons, 9-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Brayden, the right of freedom of expression.

“We started taking them to political events a couple of years ago to teach them about life,” Alyssa Grimm said. “You learn the best when you’re living in it.”

The event also can teach youth that there are different aspects to life when it comes to acceptance and tolerance, Raymond Grimm said.

“For us this means the freedom of choice and being exactly who you want to be without hurting anybody,” Alyssa Grimm said. “That’s what we want to show our kids, that they can be whoever they want be and believe in whatever you want.”

Benjamin, who was donning a smile, said the gathering was “really cool” and thought the vandalism of the display was “really bad.”

The Grimm family poses in front of the display in the Capitol.

Closing ceremony of a controversial display

The conversations that filled the lobby Saturday came to a slow halt as Mortimer Adramelech, a minister of the Satanic Temple, entered to prepare for the closing ceremony.

Adramelech, along with another member of the temple, gathered three people from the crowd to hold mirrors in a small circle in front of the display.

The minister stepped out of the circle to preach a written message.

“Let us demand that individuals be judged for their concrete actions, not their fealty to arbitrary social norms and illusory of categorizations,” Adramelech said. “Let us reason our solutions with agnosticism in all things. Let us stand firm against all arbitrary authority that threatens the personal sovereignty of one or all.”

Members of the Temple of Satan gather for a closing ceremony in the Capitol.

Those holding out the mirrors turned to the crowd the display a reflection as Adramelech continued his speech.

“Through the darkness of tyranny and oppression we commit to our illumination,” Adramelech said. “We shed light on those who would deceive us and burn the bridges leading to ignorance and apathy. We hold a mirror to those who harm the innocent and the marginalized even as they defend the rich, the powerful and the corrupt.

“When they threatened the personal sovereignty of one of us, they threaten the personal sovereignty of all us. Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.”

Adramelech concluded his speech with several chants of “Hail, Satan” which were repeated back by those who attended the event and then followed by a member striking a small gong with a bone.

Is it Satan or a statement?

According to Gigi Macabre, co-congregation head for the local chapter, a common misconception is that the Satanic Temple is a theistic religion that worships Satan as an entity.

“Our statement today is to uphold religious freedom and freedom of speech,” Macabre said.

The Satanic Temple does not worship Satan, nor does it believe in the existence of a devil, according to the temple’s official website.

“The Satanic Temple believes that religion can, and should, be divorced from superstition,” a statement reads on the website. “As such, we do not promote a belief in a personal Satan.”

The remains of the display stored in a box that was placed at the end of the gathering.

'Shock troops of separation of church and state'

Robert Cook, vice president of Iowa Atheists & Freethinkers who attended the ceremony, said the Satanic Temple was exercising its rights the best way possible.

“These guys are like the shock troops of separation of church and state,” Cook said. “If it’s acceptable for the Christians to put a nativity display here, it’s their right for them to be here, too.”

There has to be separation of church and state, Cook said.

“We need to uphold that wall between church and state," Cook said. "But it’s almost being knocked away brick by brick.”

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Satanic Temple of Iowa members gather at Capitol to support display