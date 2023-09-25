Dozens gather to pray for Armenia in Downtown Fresno amid regional tensions
Dozens gathered in Downtown Fresno Sunday morning to pray for Armenians caught in conflict in Azerbaijan.
Dozens gathered in Downtown Fresno Sunday morning to pray for Armenians caught in conflict in Azerbaijan.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Kenny Pickett found a wide open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday night in their matchup with the Raiders.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Last week, our team was at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which featured a dedicated fintech stage for the first time (!) and dozens of Battlefield 200 companies in the fintech space. One-on-one chats on the fintech stage included Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Plaid founder Zach Perret, Checkout.com president and COO Céline Dufétel. Calley Means and Justin Mares started the payment integration company last year to make it easy for consumers to pay for healthy food, exercise and supplements using their tax-free health savings accounts or flexible spending account dollars.