Dozens of goats get loose in Atlanta
Dozens of goats were found roaming free Monday in an upscale business section of Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. (Sept. 27)
Dozens of goats were found roaming free Monday in an upscale business section of Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. (Sept. 27)
A herd of goats escaped a weed-eating gig in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 27 and was seen eating shrubs and grass in the uptown neighborhood of Buckhead.The goats got loose after being brought in to eat weeds at a local Kroger, the Atlanta Police said, according to local news reports. Animal control were called to assist the goats’ owner in wrangling the herd from the area.These videos filmed by Gina Bongiorno show the goats feasting on greenery in Buckhead. Credit: Gina Bongiorno via Storyful
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Washington is racing to avert a partial government shutdown that could lead to furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the middle of a national health crisis. Many government functions will grind to a halt in the second federal shutdown in three years. Museums and national parks will close and roughly three in five workers - out of a federal civilian workforce of 2.1 million - will be barred from working, said William Hoagland, a former congressional staffer now at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
This special edition figure set from Fisher-Price of the original Stones band members is meant for fans of all ages
"I knew what to look for, but I missed the signs."
The chicken wars are still raging — and Beyond Meat is rolling out yet another plant-based option that customers can purchase.
Will Smith "delicately explained" in a new GQ interview that Jada Pinkett Smith wasn't "the only one engaging in other sexual relationships."
via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and
Dua brought the vibe into 2021 with a visible thong/bra combo that gave—well, everything I needed it to give on this Monday.
I mean...fair enough TBH!
Rumors swirled about their relationship throughout the week, and their brief postgame meeting at midfield didn't help matters.
The Pitch Perfect star has lost more than 60 lbs. after revamping her diet and exercise habits
Check out what some European writers had to say about the weekend at Whistling Straits.
A major pattern change is set to sweep much of the country, with some very sharp reversals of fortune in some cases.
Plus, meet the show's three new featured players
Lane Kiffin takes a jab at ESPN over Week 5 College GameDay destination!
The Hornets’ coach was asked Monday about LiAngelo Ball’s absence from the training camp roster.
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
A totally dominant American team hammered Europe to win the Ryder Cup in a record winning margin on Sunday. Padraig Harrington was at the helm of Europe's crushing loss - and Telegraph Sport looks at seven key areas where the Irishman could have done better.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped the quarterback’s experience and savvy would be enough for one final playoff run. That theory looks seriously misguided Ben Roethlisberger reflects on Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The only thing more painful than moving on from a franchise quarterback too quickly is holding on to one too long. Three weeks into the season, it has become painfully clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers miscalculated in bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one