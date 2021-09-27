Dozens of goats get loose in Atlanta

Reuters

Washington is racing to avert a partial government shutdown that could lead to furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the middle of a national health crisis. Many government functions will grind to a halt in the second federal shutdown in three years. Museums and national parks will close and roughly three in five workers - out of a federal civilian workforce of 2.1 million - will be barred from working, said William Hoagland, a former congressional staffer now at the Bipartisan Policy Center.