Dozens of gray whales are dying on the West Coast as they make their epic Alaskan migration

At least 53 gray whales have washed up emaciated and dead in recent months along West Coast beaches.

SAN FRANCISCO — At least 53 dead or dying gray whales have washed up on West Coast beaches this spring, a death rate that’s only been seen once before. The great mammals are starving to death and scientists have theories as to why but so far no full explanation.

The number of deaths is likely much higher because it’s estimated that only 10% of dead whales actually end up on shore, said John Calambokidis, a research biologist with the non-profit Cascadia Research in Olympia, Washington, who studies whale populations on the West Coast.

That could mean as many as 530 whales have died, a large number for a population that is estimated to be just over 20,000 and that only began to rebound in recent decades after being hunted almost to extinction in the late 1800s.

The strandings have occurred up and down the West Coast, on major public beaches and in sheltered coves. What they have in common is the heart-wrenching image of these giants of the sea dying as they try to reach their feeding grounds, but not making it.

Whales that wash ashore offer a window in the health of marine ecosystems, said Kyle Van Houtan, chief scientist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California.

“They’re great indicators for what’s happening in the ocean and the animals are telling us what’s going on right now,” he said.

What they're saying is that something's wrong.

A months-long fast

Gray whales make one of the Earth's most epic migrations each year. Filter feeders, they spend late spring through fall off the Alaska coast, eating and building up a thick layer of blubber. They forage for their food of choice, small sea animals called amphipods, scooping up sediment from the sea floor and filtering out the tiny shrimp-like creatures.

Then, in October, they begin their 6,000-mile annual journey south toward sheltered warm water lagoons in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and the Gulf of California, where the females give birth. During the three to four months they are traveling or in the waters off Mexico, they eat almost nothing, living off the fat they’ve stored up, said Calambokidis.

But they may not have found enough food last year to make it through their fasting months. In recent years, whales observed making the journey north were "emaciated and thin,” he said.

“Recent autopsies are suggesting that malnourishment is likely to blame,” said Elliott Hazen, a research ecologist with NOAA's Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, California.

Younger whales seem to be especially at risk, with dead juvenile whales turning up on beaches emaciated, said Justin Viezbicke, the California stranding network coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He is based in Long Beach, California.

“In Southern California, we’re seeing strandings in juveniles between one and two years of age, when they’re about 30 feet long,” he said.

Births also appear to be down overall, with scientists seeing fewer calves overall this year. “That fits with the emaciated animals we’re seeing,” said Calambokidis.

Gray whales can live to be 70 years and can grow to be up to 50 feet long and 40 tons. They were known as “devil fish” by whalers because they aggressively fight to protect themselves and their calves when attacked.

A grey whale calf emerges from the water at the San Ignacio Lagoon, Baja California Sur state, Mexico on March 1, 2010. A small-scale whale-sightseeing industry was developed in the remote spot of San Ignacio Lagoon, off Mexico's northwest Baja California peninsula, where grey whales breed and nurse their calves each year after migrating thousands of miles from Canada and Alaska. More

From San Diego to Washington state

The last large die-off occurred in 1999 - 2000, when 62 dead whales washed up on West Coast beaches, said Viezbicke, who is in charge of whale strandings for NOAA along the West Coast.

This year’s event could be large or larger. “We’re closing in on that number and it’s still early in the migration," he said.

The whales are floating to shore from beaches as far south as San Diego and as far north as the Washington state border. A 41-foot female washed ashore in Ocean Beach in San Francisco the first week in May. Two others stranded just outside of Los Angeles, including one that came ashore in Malibu on March 24. Several have appeared in Oregon and two washed up in a park in the Washington state city of Everett earlier this month.