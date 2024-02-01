Dozens of guns bought with stolen credit card numbers: 21-year-old pleads guilty

Zephaniah Jones of Cincinnati pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a gun trafficking ring that used stolen credit card numbers to buy guns online and illegally sell them, according to federal prosecutors.

Zephaniah Jones of Cincinnati and five others tried to buy 56 guns online and successfully obtained at least 37, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a statement.

Court documents state that Jones and the others would buy the weapons on Guns.com and have them shipped to local gun shops to be picked up.

The conspirators would lie on the federal forms to complete the purchases, prosecutors said.

Jones, according to court documents, spent $15,000 on guns using the stolen credit card numbers in order to resell them.

"He bought at least 14 Glock pistols, 11 FN Five-Seven pistols and six FN 509 pistols," a statement from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

Some of the guns were used in crimes, the statement said. One pistol was used in three separate incidents in Columbus including a shooting. Another pistol was recovered from a juvenile, prosecutors said.

Jones also pleaded guilty to fraudulently applying for a COVID relief paycheck protection program loan totally $21,000.

Jones faces up to 6½ years in prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati man pleads guilty to gun trafficking, COVID loan fraud