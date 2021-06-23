Dozens of guns found after Dayton SWAT call ends with man in custody

Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 23—Detectives found dozens of guns and multiple locked gun safes after officers and a SWAT team responded Tuesday evening to an assault call in Dayton.

The assault was reported just after 6 p.m. in an alley near the 30 block of Nassau Street.

A woman who called 911 reported that a man was severely beating a woman, who was covered in blood. The man went into a house after he said he would get a gun, the woman told a dispatcher.

Officers were able to take a man into custody with the assistance of nonlethal force, including beanbags and K9 Hugo, Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said during a city commission meeting Wednesday.

Billy Ray Tipton, 64, was arrested on preliminary domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges, according to a Dayton police report. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting a Thursday appearance in Dayton Municipal Court, jail records show.

Detectives, who had a search warrant, found 19 handguns, 25 long guns and multiple locked gun safes, Dickstein said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories