Dozens of guns found after Dayton SWAT call ends with man in custody

Jun. 23—Detectives found dozens of guns and multiple locked gun safes after officers and a SWAT team responded Tuesday evening to an assault call in Dayton.

The assault was reported just after 6 p.m. in an alley near the 30 block of Nassau Street.

A woman who called 911 reported that a man was severely beating a woman, who was covered in blood. The man went into a house after he said he would get a gun, the woman told a dispatcher.

Officers were able to take a man into custody with the assistance of nonlethal force, including beanbags and K9 Hugo, Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said during a city commission meeting Wednesday.

Billy Ray Tipton, 64, was arrested on preliminary domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges, according to a Dayton police report. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting a Thursday appearance in Dayton Municipal Court, jail records show.

Detectives, who had a search warrant, found 19 handguns, 25 long guns and multiple locked gun safes, Dickstein said.