Dozens of guns stolen from Bucks County, Montco dealers. Now, 3 adults and 11 juveniles are charged

Three adults and 10 juveniles are accused of stealing 93 firearms from gun stores in Bucks and Montgomery counties, some of which were used in subsequent crimes including at least two murders, according to authorities.

The suspects, who are Philadelphia residents, face felony charges related to three burglaries and one attempted burglary that occurred last year, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday.

Only 33 of the stolen guns have been recovered by law enforcement and three of the recovered guns were allegedly used in crimes including the murder of a Philadelphia 16-year-old in October and an armed robbery in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Three adults and 10 juvenile are facing felony charges after Bucks and Montgomery county authorities charged them with stealing 93 guns from three gun dealers last year. At least three recovered guns were used in subsequent crimes.

Three adults, Angel Mason, 40, Donte Purnell, 22, and Liv Hall, 18, face multiple felonies including corrupt organizations, and conspiracy and related charges.

Mason and Purnell were released after posting bail. Hall was awaiting arraignment Wednesday; she is currently incarcerated in Philadelphia on unrelated charges, authorities said.

Also charged as an adult is Elijah Terrell, 16, who faces corrupt organizations, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor and related offenses. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Youth Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Nine juveniles, who ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old, were charged in Juvenile Court, according to authorities. The juveniles were not identified. It was not immediately clear if they face felony charges.

The three burglaries and an attempted burglary occurred during the overnight hours between Sept. 24 and Nov. 20. The defendants, who allegedly include members of a violent juvenile street gang, entered the stores, smashed display cases and grabbed firearms before fleeing , police said. The burglaries occurred at the following locations:

Founding Fathers Outfitters in Lafayette Hill section of Springfield Township on Sept. 24. The suspects stole 26 firearms including one used in a Philadelphia shooting and another found on a suspect involved in a Sept. 29 homicide, also in Philadelphia, authorities said. The suspects also allegedly stole a 2020 Kia Forte in Philadelphia that was used in the burglary.

Target Word Gun Shop, in Chalfont on Nov. 12. Suspects stole 32 pistols, 8 rifles and one suppressor.

Tanners Sports Center in Warwick on Nov. 20. Suspects stole 27 firearms. On the same evening the suspects attempted to break into Continental Armory in Hatboro, but the burglary was interrupted after someone heard breaking glass and called 911, police said.

Story continues

In what was described as a joint-investigation, authorities combed through surveillance video, social media and cellphone data and records that allegedly connected several “54th Street” gang members with the burglaries and attempted burglary, according to a press release announcing the arrests. Crimes authorities say are associated with the gang include carjackings, robberies, burglaries and gun violence mostly directed at rival gangs.

Authorities also found evidence the group planned two additional gun store burglaries. Detectives found that the stolen firearms were rapidly distributed and illegally transferred between members.

“With 60 firearms unaccounted for, we still don’t know the extent of the damage by this corrupt organization’s criminal activities,” Steele said.

More crime newsWhere is mom and why hasn't she been brought to court for allegedly killing her sons?

Silverdale man sentenced in $300K theft'Shameless con man without a conscience': Bucks County man sentenced for stealing $300K in stolen valor case

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Adults, juveniles charged with gun store burglaries in Bucks County