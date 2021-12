Reuters

Gap Inc has settled federal charges that it routinely discriminated against employees who were not U.S. citizens because of their immigration status, the Department of Justice said on Monday. It ends a 3-1/2-year-old probe into Gap, which did not admit wrongdoing and said its actions did not violate a 1986 federal law against immigration-related employment discrimination. Gap was accused of unnecessarily "reverifying" the employment eligibility of some lawful permanent residents and naturalized U.S. citizens, and requiring some employees to provide specific immigration documents to confirm their eligibility to work.