Dozens of heat records set to fall as oppressive US heat wave forecast to move east

Dozens of heat records from Oregon to Florida could be broken this weekend as dangerous heat conditions threaten millions of Americans amid a heat wave in the West that is expanding to the east.

At least 45 U.S. locations are set to break heat records over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Over 31 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings Saturday and more than 57 million were under heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service.

The interior northwest expected to see daytime high temperatures that are 10 to 20 degrees above normal this weekend, with areas in Central and Southern California reaching between 100 and 110 degrees, and the desert areas of Southern California, Nevada and Arizona reaching up between 115 and 120 degrees.

Meanwhile in Texas and Florida, the weather service predicted "sultry conditions" and highs in the 90s to low 100s with "oppressive humidity levels," making it feel more like 105 to 110 degrees.

Satya Soviet Patnaik shields himself from the sun while waiting in line to take a photo at the historic Welcome to Las Vegas Sign during a heat wave in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 14, 2023.

How to stay safe in extreme heat

Heat-related illness and death are serious threats over the weekend and into next week, officials have warned.

"The best thing to do is remain hydrated and stay inside with the AC on as much as possible," the weather service in Phoenix said.

Heat exhaustion: If you experience signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness, you should act quickly so it doesn't progress to heat stroke, the weather service said. Move to a cooler area, loosen your clothing and sip cool water. Seek medical attention if symptoms don't improve.

Heat stroke: Call 911 for signs of heat stroke – confusion, dizziness and becoming unconscious. If you see someone with symptoms that could be heat stroke, move them to a cooler area, loosen or remove layers of clothing and cool them with water or ice, the weather service said.

Heat can be deadly: There are an average of 702 heat-related deaths each year in the country and tens of thousands of emergency room visits for heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Extreme heat causes more excess deaths in the United States each year than any other weather hazard, according to Chris Uejio, an associate professor at Florida State University who studies how the physical environment influences human health.

"For the health care community, extreme heat is like our sea-level rise. We know it's already happening, and we have a pretty clear understanding that if we don't do things differently, it's going to get worse," Uejio said in a statement.

Map of US weather warnings, watches: What areas are under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories?

