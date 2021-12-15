Dozens of homes buried under volcanic ash in Spain
Multiple homes and other structures were seen buried under volcanic ash in La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt on Dec. 14, nearly three months after eruptions began.
Multiple homes and other structures were seen buried under volcanic ash in La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt on Dec. 14, nearly three months after eruptions began.
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
Max Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, played a vital role in the race but Bottas failed to support Hamilton
Actor walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland
Hoda Kotb cohosts the 'Today' show's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. Fans were asking "Where is Hoda?" after she wasn't on for a week.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three residents of The Villages were recently arrested and face charges of casting more than one vote during the 2020 election, according to affidavits. Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik and John Rider all face felony charges of casting more than one ballot in an election, arrest reports provided by the office of Ocala-based State Attorney Bill Gladson show. The complainant against the ...
A substitute English teacher at a Florida high school has been arrested after an alleged video shared on Snapchat showed her having sex with a student,
Two shots of J&J's vaccine yields fewer side effects than three shots of Pfizer or Moderna, new CDC data shows.
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.
The suspect in the Fox News Christmas-tree fire was released without bail last week because his misdemeanor charges are exempt under NY's bail reform.
The Patriots had a busy Tuesday, filled with transactions.
Aaron Rodgers joked about his doppelganger shown on TV at Lambeau Field on Sunday. "That was a total plant by NBC, I'm sure," he told Pat McAfee.
YouTubeA referee stabbed in the head multiple times by a pro wrestler during a choreographed stunt gone haywire says he’s a disabled combat veteran whose PTSD was triggered by the shocking episode.Lando Deltoro, who served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that he went into hypovolemic shock in the ring—extreme blood loss that can cause the body’s organs to suddenly shut down—which a still-woozy Deltoro said set off a panic attack as he was rushed to a Dallas em
'The Masked Singer' season 6 featured Banana Split, who was revealed to be husband-wife singing duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster.
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
Both Spike Lee and Pete Davidson were sitting courtside, and their reactions were priceless.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The trout was estimated to be 38.2 pounds, based on the fish’s measurements of 41 inches in length and 27 inches in girth.
Note to filmmakers: Maybe don't give the movie an entirely different ending from the book.View Entire Post ›