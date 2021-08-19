Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues

BRIAN MELLEY and TERENCE CHEA
·4 min read

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — A small wildfire swept through a mobile home park, leaving dozens of homes in ashes, the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts that have torn through Northern California mountains and forests.

The drought-parched region was expected to see red flag warnings for dangerously high winds and hot, dry weather through Thursday.

Those conditions have fed a dozen uncontrolled wildfires, including the month-old Dixie Fire and the nearby Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada that incinerated much of the small rural towns of Greenville and Grizzly Flats.

No deaths have been reported despite the speed and damage of the blazes.

On Wednesday, a grass fire driven by winds up to 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) destroyed dozens of mobile homes in Lake County and injured at least one resident before firefighters stopped its progress, fire officials said at an evening briefing.

Rows of homes were destroyed on at least two blocks and television footage showed crews dousing burning homes with water. Children were rushed out of an elementary school as a field across the street burned.

Some 1,600 people were ordered to flee, with Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin warning of “immediate threat to life and property.”

Lake County has experienced repeated wildfires in the past decade that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

At least 16,000 other homes remain threatened by California wildfires, which are among some 100 burning throughout a dozen Western states, fire officials said.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

No deaths have been reported, despite the speed and ferocity of the blazes, which have at times created their own erratic winds from heated air swirling into smoke clouds. Flames also have leapfrogged miles ahead of the front lines as winds scattered embers, hot ash and chunks of wood into dry vegetation, said Thom Porter, chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“This is not going to end anytime soon,” he said of the Dixie Fire. “Everybody’s going to be sucking smoke for a long time.”

Fire crews were able to make some progress on the Dixie Fire Wednesday, increasing containment to 35%, and some evacuation orders were lifted in Plumas and Tehama counties, where some people hadn't seen their homes for a month.

But the Dixie and Caldor fires still menaced many small clusters of homes within and around national forests along with larger communities, including Pollock Pines, with a population of 7,000 and Susanville, population 18,000, which is the county seat of Lassen County.

Eldorado National Forest and Lassen Volcanic National Park were closed.

The Dixie Fire is the first to have burned from east to west across the spine of California, where the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountains meet. It had burned more than 1000 square miles (2,590 square kilometers) and was only a third contained.

On Wednesday, dozens of fire engines and crews were transferred from that battle to fight the Caldor Fire, which exploded through heavy timber in steep terrain since erupting over the weekend southwest of Lake Tahoe.

The fire has blackened nearly 220 square miles (570 square kilometers) and on Tuesday ravaged Grizzly Flats, a community of about 1,200.

Dozens of homes burned, according to officials, but tallies were incomplete. Those who viewed the aftermath saw few homes standing. Lone chimneys rose from the ashes, little more than rows of chairs remained of a church and the burned out husks of cars littered the landscape.

Chris Sheean said the dream home he bought six weeks ago near the elementary school went up in smoke. He felt lucky he and his wife, cats and dog got out safely hours before the flames arrived.

“It’s devastation. You know, there’s really no way to explain the feeling, the loss,” Sheean said. “Maybe next to losing a child, a baby, maybe. … Everything that we owned, everything that we’ve built is gone.”

California's wildfires are on pace to exceed the amount of land burned last year — the most in modern history. The blazes also have destroyed areas of the timber belt that serve as a centerpiece of the state’s climate reduction plan because trees can store carbon dioxide.

“We are seeing generational destruction of forests because of what these fires are doing,” Porter said. “This is going to take a long time to come back from.”

Most of the fires this year have hit the northern part of the state, largely sparing Southern California, which was expected to see clouds and even a chance of drizzle in some areas Thursday. Fire conditions in the region are expected to get worse in the fall.

___

Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez and Janie Har in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

    A wildfire raged through a small Northern California forest town Tuesday, burning dozens of homes as dangerously dry and windy weather also continued to fuel other massive blazes and prompted the nation's largest utility to begin shutting off power to 51,000 customers. The Caldor fire in the northern Sierra Nevada had burned an estimated 50 homes in and around Grizzly Flats, a town of about 1,200 people, fire officials said at a community meeting. To the north the Dixie Fire — the largest of some 100 active wildfires in more than a dozen Western states — was advancing toward Susanville, population about 18,000.

  • Wind, dry conditions stoke growing CA wildfires

    Strong winds and dry vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday - the Caldor Fire and the Dixie Fire - which are growing in size.“Everybody is going to be sucking smoke for a long time.”Cal Fire Director Thom Porter:“Getting people out of the way of these fires is the best way for us to be able to protect your communities. We need you to evacuate. We need you to evacuate early."Thousands of residents were chased from their homes this week in the Sierra Nevada range, northeast of San Francisco.Jessica Engle was one of them. She packed up her animals and left her community in Swansboro."I got a notice at midnight - just a warning - but due to the experience I've had with other fires, especially the Santa Rosa fire, I knew that they can only guess really about what's going to happen with the weather so I decided that I would take my life in my own hands and get down the hill before it became chaos.”The Caldor fire grew from about 6500 acres to more than 52,000 acres in 24 hours, according to fire officials.And on Tuesday, it blew into the 1200-person town of Grizzly Flats - torching an elementary school, a post office and dozens of homes.The Dixie Fire - which has been raging since mid-July - grew to 635,000 acres as of Wednesday. It’s destroyed at least 1200 homes and structures and, officials say, it’s threatening another 16,000 buildings.

  • 'Down to nothing' - dry, heavy winds stoke growing California wildfires

    GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (Reuters) -An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, with thousands of people chased from their foothill and forest homes in the Sierra Nevada range. Some narrowly escaped the latest surge in flames and wind-whipped embers with only the clothes on their backs and the few belongings they managed to pack into their vehicles during chaotic evacuations. Bratten fled his house in the Sierra hamlet of Grizzly Flats, about 65 miles east of Sacramento, the state capital, on Tuesday night.

  • Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

    Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continue to march through the Sierra Nevada and PG&E is blacking out some 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes

  • How AI-powered Tech Landed Man In Jail With Scant Evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was jailed last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality in May. But the key evidence against Williams didn’t come from an eyewitness or an informant; it came from a clip of noiseless security video showing a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by a network of surveillance microphones. Prosecutors said technology powered by a secret algorithm that analyzed noises detected by the sensors indicated Williams shot and killed the man.

  • Wildfire destroys most of California mountain town

    Few homes are left standing after a wildfire ripped through the California mountain town of Grizzly Flats, which has a population of about 1,200. The Caldor Fire destroyed most of its houses as well as its elementary school, post office and church. (Aug. 17)

  • Caldor Fire destroys some neighborhoods in El Dorado County

    The wildfire burning in El Dorado County has forced thousands to flee and leveled much of Grizzly Flats. While not every home was destroyed, it took a toll on the entire community. See more in the video above.

  • Bikini-clad woman accused of starting fire near Lake Tahoe in California

    A person of interest was found wearing a <a href="/topic/bikini">bikini</a> and covered in scratches and soot

  • Algeria: The forest fires that led to an artist's lynching

    When Djamel Ben Ismail went to fight forest fires in Algeria, his life was cut short by a raging mob.

  • Surging wildfire tears through northern California town and threatens others

    Caldor fire explodes in size as Pacific Gas & Electric begins shutting off power to 51,000 customersThe town sheltering Dixie fire refugees: ‘Each year we hold our breath’ A chimney is left standing after a property was destroyed by the Caldor fire in Grizzly Flats, California. Photograph: Ethan Swope/AP Critically dangerous fire weather was forecast across northern California from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, threatening to intensify several large blazes and increasing the risk of

  • 'Unprecedented' Caldor Fire burns 53,000 acres in Northern California

    'Unprecedented' Caldor Fire burns 53,000 acres in Northern California

  • Calif. officials warn of long, dangerous fire season

    California officials say climate conditions are adding to the severity of wind-driven wildfires raging through drought-stricken forests in Northern California, incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety. (August 18)

  • Caldor Fire: Parts of Amador County under evacuation warnings

    Parts of Amador County are now under evacuation warnings due to the wildfire burning in El Dorado County that has forced thousands to flee and leveled much of Grizzly Flats.

  • Santa Clara County sheriff dodges questions about bribery scandal

    Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith called a news conference, one day after San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo demanded that she resign. But, Smith didn't address that issue until the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked her.

  • Fires harming California's efforts to curb climate change

    Record-setting blazes raging across Northern California are wiping out forests central to plans to reduce carbon emissions and testing projects designed to protect communities, the state’s top fire official said Wednesday, hours before a fast-moving new blaze erupted. Fires that are “exceedingly resistant to control” in drought-sapped vegetation are on pace to exceed the amount of land burned last year — the most in modern history — and having broader effects, said Thom Porter, chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Hours after Porter spoke, a grass fire spurred by winds up to 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) swiftly burned dozens of homes, forced the evacuation of schools and threatened the city of Clearlake about 80 miles north of San Francisco.

  • Missing family found dead in Mariposa County, deputies say

    A family that was reported missing in Mariposa County has been found dead.

  • Hurricane Grace soaks Mexico's Caribbean coast

    Hurricane Grace pelted Mexico's Caribbean coast with heavy rain and strong winds overnight, threatening to keep tourists off the white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. The Category 1 storm had already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico's tourism industry. Quintana Roo state opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm's arrival.

  • 'Get out now': Monstrous Dixie Fire moves closer to small California town; Caldor Fire threatens more communities

    The Dixie Fire spurred a new round of evacuation orders as fierce winds pushed the monstrous blaze within about 8 miles of Susanville, California.

  • Texas parent rips mask off teacher's face, superintendent says

    Other parents yelled at another educator, demanding she take off her mask because they could not understand what she was saying, according to the Eanes Independent School District.

  • Caldor Fire explodes more than 8 times its size to nearly 54,000 acres in a day

    The Caldor Fire in Northern California, which has already left two injured, exploded Tuesday morning from 6,500 acres to 53,772 acres by Wednesday morning.