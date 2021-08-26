Dozens of homes, outbuildings burned in Minnesota wildfire

·1 min read

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of homes, cabins and outbuildings have been destroyed or damaged in northeastern Minnesota as the state's largest wildfire continues burning uncontained, according to Superior National Forest officials.

Authorities say 12 homes or cabins and 57 outbuildings have been lost in the Greenwood Lake fire that has consumed 34 square miles of forest land. An additional three homes or cabins were damaged in the fire, Minnesota Public Radio News reported Wednesday.

Forest officials decided to keep the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closed another week, until Sept. 3, dealing a blow to tourists who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses serving the 1 million-acre wilderness.

Several fires caused by lightning have burned in the wilderness during this summer’s drought conditions, while the much bigger Greenwood Lake fire just to the south has forced the evacuation of about 280 homes and cabins since it was spotted Aug. 15 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella.

Forest officials were also watching fires burning just across the Canadian border, in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park, which led them to close some parts of the Boundary Waters north of Ely earlier this summer.

But when the John Ek fire took off late last week, forest officials decided to close the entire wilderness area as a precaution. They said that fire and the Greenwood Lake fire had stretched their resources too thin to ensure the safety of paddlers and campers.

More than 400 crew members are fighting the forest fires.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Washington man pleads guilty to workers compensation fraud

    A Washington man who attempted to claim an injury he sustained in a bar fight was a workplace accident pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing state workers’ compensation insurance benefits.

  • New wildfire breaks out northeast of Los Angeles

    A fire broke out Wednesday in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles, burning remote homes and outbuildings as it tore through tinder-dry brush. (Aug. 25)

  • 'No way out': Facing Taliban rule, at-risk Afghan women feel trapped

    In Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, women who fear being targeted for their work see dwindling hope of escape

  • South Fire Burns At Least 6 Homes In Lytle Creek, Hundreds Evacuated

    A fast-spreading wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Fontana area has damaged at least six homes and forced hundreds of people to flee.

  • Fort Worth ISD legal limbo on masks may be unique. The judge should get out of the way

    Other school districts can have mandates while cases across Texas are sorted out. [Opinion]

  • ‘All my money.’ Man sentenced in scams that cost Kentucky women nearly $400,000.

    The man impersonated a U.S. soldier on a dating site in one case.

  • California fire crews struggle to stop blaze bearing down on Lake Tahoe

    A Northern California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames and tourists who hoped to boat or swim were enveloped in a thick yellow haze of the nation's worst air.

  • U.S. to prioritize troop evacuation in last two days of Kabul operation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military will continue evacuating people from Kabul airport until an Aug. 31 deadline if needed, but will prioritize the removal of U.S. troops and military equipment on the last couple of days, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. There are about 5,400 troops at the airport, a number that President Joe Biden says is set to go down to zero by the end of the month, depending on cooperation from the Taliban. Army Major General William Taylor, with the U.S. military's Joint Staff, told a news briefing more than 10,000 people were at Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

  • Thaw-induced landslide triggers partial closure of Alaska's Denali National Park

    A large swath of Denali National Park, one of Alaska's premier travel destinations, has closed for the summer tourist season weeks early after heightened landslide activity from excessive thawing of a mountain slope made the park's only access road unsafe. The National Park Service announced the closure late on Tuesday. Gradual but sustained sliding of the hillside has made travel treacherous around the halfway point of the 92-mile (148-km) access road, near a site called Pretty Rocks, the agency said.

  • Afghans with legal papers will be able to travel beyond Aug. 31, Taliban tell Germany

    The Taliban have told Germany that Afghans with legal documents will be able to travel on commercial flights beyond the Aug. 31 cut-off date after which evacuations from Kabul airport will no longer be allowed, a senior German diplomat said on Wednesday. "Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after August 31," Ambassador Markus Potzel, who is negotiating with the Taliban in Doha, said on Twitter.

  • Passengers Use Inflatable Slide as Alaska Airlines Flight Evacuated in Seattle Due to Fire

    An Alaska Airlines flight had to evacuate shortly after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, on August 23 after a passenger’s mobile device went on fire.At around 8:30 pm, a local fire department responded to a report of a fire on Flight 751, which had arrived from New Orleans. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that a passenger’s cell phone in the aircraft’s cabin had caught on fire. The device type was named in a local report citing Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle. Storyful has not independently confirmed the device type.Local media reported that 128 passengers and six crew members evacuated the plane. Some passengers had minor scrapes and bruises.Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said that passengers were transported by bus to the terminal. The aircraft was towed to a gate and there were no impacts to airport operations.This video shows passengers exiting the aircraft down an inflatable slide. Credit: Michelle Blum Atkinson via Storyful

  • Qatar offering COVID vaccines to Afghanistan evacuees yet to transit

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Qatar is offering COVID-19 vaccines to evacuees from Afghanistan who are temporarily staying in the Gulf Arab state, which has been facilitating global evacuation efforts since the Taliban seized Kabul, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region, has so far helped evacuate more than 40,000 people to Doha and will continue to facilitate international efforts in "the coming days", the ministry said in a statement. Those who do not immediately transit to other countries are being provided with a PCR test and COVID-19 vaccine, if requested, it said, adding that Doha is temporarily hosting "a large number of evacuees most of them students, families and journalists".

  • In Turkey's borderlands, fleeing Afghans get frosty welcome

    Ramazan Baran waits outside a teahouse in Turkey's eastern province of Van from early morning to nightfall to find work in construction but says he has been losing out to Afghan migrants willing to work for less money. As Turkey braces for a possible influx of refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, concern over the potential impact is growing - fuelled by festering resentment over refugees already sheltering in the country. Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrians, the world's largest refugee population, and the mood has soured in recent weeks as social media videos allegedly showing Afghans entering by the hundreds unhindered sparked outrage.

  • Eagles' odds to finish with NFL's best, worst record in 2021

    The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the NFLs worst teams last year. What are oddsmakers predicting for this season? Here are the Eagles odds in 2021.

  • Not just COVID: NC hospitals also seeing unusual spike in winter respiratory illness

    WakeMed treated no children with RSV in January, usually the peak season. It has 180 cases so far this month.

  • Elena Delle Donne is dominating the WNBA after 682 days away from the court recovering from multiple injuries and surgeries

    The two-time WNBA MVP had to relearn to walk after two back surgeries left her immobile, but you'd never know that from the way she's playing now.

  • Woman says R. Kelly prostituted her, singer's lawyer challenges claims

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched, and forbade her from watching a television documentary detailing allegations of his sexual abuse. But a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman's claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company. The woman, who identified herself on the witness stand as Jane, is the second accuser to testify against Kelly at the 54-year-old's trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

  • Kaley Cuoco gets emotional recalling her onscreen dad John Ritter's death: 'He's gone'

    Kaley Cuoco is still emotional recalling the real-life death of her "8 Simple Rules" onscreen dad, John Ritter, 18 years later.

  • John Cena Hopes Dwayne Johnson Returns to WWE: 'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment'

    John Cena, who made his WWE return this past weekend, says he hopes to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson come out of retirement, but understands if he doesn't

  • Stipe Miocic to meet with UFC in September, confident deal can get done: ‘I’ll get a shot and I’ll get my title back’

    Stipe Miocic has remained largely silent since his UFC title loss, but he revealed to MMA Junkie his plans for the coming weeks.