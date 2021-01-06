Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures arrested in one of China's biggest crackdowns

David Pierson, Rachel Cheung
FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, attend a press conference in Hong Kong. About 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures were arrested by police on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 under a national security law, following their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year held to increase their chances of controlling the legislature, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Pro-democracy activists who were elected in unofficial primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, attend a news conference in Hong Kong in July 2020. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)

More than 50 former opposition lawmakers and rights activists, including an American lawyer, were arrested in Hong Kong in early-morning sweeps Wednesday on suspicion of violating the city’s national security law, marking one of the biggest crackdowns to date on political dissent in the Asian financial capital.

The raids, which included the arrest of a pollster and warrants to investigate several independent media outlets, highlight Beijing’s determination to transform the semi-autonomous Chinese city at a time when the United States and Europe are distracted by political tumult and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said about 1,000 officers fanned out to 72 locations targeting suspects involved in an informal primary held by opposition parties in July to select candidates for legislative elections, which were later postponed by the government.

Chinese officials had warned that the primary was illegal and could violate the new national security law, which has sent a chill across the territory over the past six months by banning, in effect, pro-democracy protests and silencing high-profile critics such as jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Opposition candidates had hoped to win at least 35 seats in the 70-seat legislature last September in order to be able to veto budgets and challenge pro-Beijing government policies — reasons cited Wednesday by the government as subversive and grounds for arrest.

“People involved are suspected of making use of what they call a '35 plus' plan ... to some way paralyze the Hong Kong government,” John Lee, Hong Kong’s security secretary, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Lee also accused the suspects of developing a “10-step mutual destruction plan” to mobilize supporters to riot and bring Hong Kong to a standstill. Lee appeared to be referring to a prediction by legal scholar Benny Tai, who was among those arrested, of what would happen to Hong Kong if China continued to diminish its autonomy.

Tai helped establish the primary elections and launch the 2014 Occupy Central and Umbrella movements, precursors to the massive protests that swept through Hong Kong in 2019.

Lee said the 600,000 people who merely voted in the primary were not subject to arrest.

Even before Wednesday's mass arrests, Hong Kong’s legislature has been devoid of any opposition. All 15 lawmakers from the pro-democracy camp quit in November to protest the disqualification of four colleagues accused of “endangering national security.”

The former lawmakers were among those arrested Wednesday, including Wu Chi-wai, Alvin Yeung, Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan and James To, according to their Facebook pages.

Police also arrested American human rights attorney John Clancey, who assisted with the primary and could become the first foreigner charged under the national security law. The U.S. consulate in Hong Kong declined to comment.

Clancey was seen being escorted out of his office by police carrying a crutch. When asked by a reporter if he had anything to say to the people of Hong Kong, he responded: "Continue to work for democracy and human rights in Hong Kong."

Those arrested could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of violating the national security law, which targets acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security.

Police also seized Gwyneth Ho, a former journalist-turned-activist, who wrote in an editorial published in the Los Angeles Times last year that Hong Kong must “brace for a new era of deadly repression.”

Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the arrests removed “the remaining veneer of democracy in the city” and would do little to achieve Beijing’s goals.

“Beijing once again has failed to learn from its mistakes in Hong Kong: that repression generates resistance, and that millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government,” Wang said in a statement.

Long seen as a redoubt of Western living standards and values on the edge of Communist-ruled China, Hong Kong has gradually seen many of its distinctions from the mainland diluted or erased since Britain returned the former colony to China in 1997 under a framework known as “one country, two systems.” Under that agreement, Hong Kong’s autonomy was supposed to be preserved for 50 years, until 2047.

Since the handover, the city's economy has been overtaken by Shenzhen, the technological and industrial powerhouse across the border. Its independent courts and media are increasingly losing ground under pressure from the national security law.

And the political ferment that fueled major protest movements in 2014 and 2019 alarmed and spurred a backlash from an increasingly belligerent Beijing led by authoritarian President Xi Jinping, who saw the pro-democracy demonstrations as a challenge to Chinese sovereignty and Communist Party rule.

It remains to be seen what the incoming Biden administration will do to pressure Beijing on Hong Kong, though Antony Blinken, the nominee for secretary of State, said in a tweet that the new White House “will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy.”

The Trump administration has been embraced by a segment of the city’s activists, who applauded moves to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Those activists are less hopeful about the European Union, which signed a major investment deal with China last week despite withering criticism of China’s treatment of Hong Kong, its continued repression of ethnic Uighurs in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang and its use of “boycott diplomacy” to punish Australia for challenging its policies.

To stifle opposition, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing government has purged teachers who support the democracy movement, jailed journalists and targeted the bank accounts of rights defenders. After welcoming generations of refugees from mainland China over the last century, Hong Kong is is now seeing some of its own residents flee for asylum abroad. Others with means have begun emigrating to countries such as Britain to escape the reach of Chinese law.

The anti-government sentiment has been largely driven by younger generations trapped between the legacy of British colonialism and harsh Chinese rule. Many are unsure of how to chart a future in a city with less freedom, fewer jobs and housing prices growing further out of reach.

But in a sign of some of the divisions besetting this city of 7 million people, many of its older residents, especially those with closer ties to the mainland, generally agree with sections of the city’s elite who want a return to political and economic stability.

It’s unclear how China will bring millions of critically minded Hong Kongers to heel without introducing the same draconian measures found on the mainland, such as a strictly censored internet.

Sunny Cheung, a 25-year-old activist now in exile who ran successfully in the primary election, said Beijing was seizing on the U.S. presidential transition to uproot what little democracy remained in the territory.

“The Chinese Communist Party wants to use this gap to purge activists to avoid a backlash from the U.S. and the rest of the world,” he said.

Times staff writer Pierson reported from Singapore and special correspondent Cheung from Hong Kong.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to congressional ally Devin Nunes

    The president gave the nation's highest civilian honor to one of his most vocal defenders in Congress.

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Mississippi just got rid of its Electoral College-like election process

    As Americans watch the Electoral College process of choosing a president continue to play out, they may be unaware that voters in Mississippi just decided to get rid of a similar system in their state.Like the national system of electors, the Mississippi system had its roots in both a racist election process and the desire to protect the needs of rural residents from being ignored or overruled by city dwellers.The state’s 1890 Constitution requires a candidate for statewide office to win not only the majority of the popular vote, but also a majority of the 122 state House districts. A candidate could win the statewide popular vote, but if they didn’t win the majority of the state House districts, the election would be decided by the state House of Representatives. Those representatives weren’t required to vote in accordance with the majority in their district. This requirement has been cited as reducing the chances for nonwhite candidates to be elected to statewide office. In a state where 56% of the population is white – the rest are Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native or multiracial – 66% of the House districts are majority white. Rarely used and now expiredThe state House has made the decision only a small number of times, and just once at the level of the governor’s race. In 1999, then-Lt. Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, a Democrat, defeated Republican Mike Parker in a very tight contest. Musgrove won a plurality of the statewide popular vote, 49.6% to 48.5%.But each candidate won 61 of the House districts, sending the decision to the state House of Representatives. At that time, Democrats held 84 seats, ensuring a majority. Two Republicans joined them to elect Musgrove by a margin of 86-36.Twenty years later, as Election Day approached, the gubernatorial election was again considered close enough to potentially trigger this process. But ultimately, it didn’t happen: Republican Tate Reeves, then serving as lieutenant governor, beat then-state Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, 52% to 46%. Reeves also won 74 of the 122 state House districts.However, in advance of that election, four Black Mississippi residents filed a lawsuit claiming the system violated their federal civil rights. The Mississippi Legislature responded by asking voters whether this Jim Crow-era process should still exist. Changing the rulesIn the November 2020 election, Mississippi voters decided to end that process and replace it with the requirement that a candidate get a majority of the votes cast or face a runoff election if nobody gets more than 50% of the vote. In other states, this process has its own racist history as a way to limit Blacks’ political power. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]Supported by more than 78% of the state’s voters during an election with record turnout, the change formally took effect this month. The people of Mississippi and their elected officials have sent a clear message that for statewide elections, they prefer the popular vote over a system like the Electoral College.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dallas Breen, Mississippi State University.Read more: * Electoral College benefits whiter states, study shows * Why does the Electoral College exist, and how does it work? 5 essential readsDallas Breen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • China says delay in WHO investigation of virus 'not just a visa issue'

    Delays to a long-planned mission by WHO experts to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic are "not just a visa issue", Beijing said Wednesday. A year after the outbreak started, international health experts were expected to arrive in China this week for a highly politicised visit to explore the beginnings of the virus, which first emerged late last year in the city of Wuhan. The sensitive mission has been beset by delays and politics, with fears of a whitewash by Beijing. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Wednesday that talks were continuing between the two sides over "the specific date and specific arrangement of the expert group's visit". "The issue of origin-tracing is incredibly complicated. To ensure the work of the international expert team in China goes smoothly, we have to carry out necessary procedures and make relevant arrangements," said Hua. She said the country is "doing its best to create good conditions for the international expert group to come to China". On Tuesday the head of the World Health Organization told reporters Beijing had not yet finalised permission for the team's arrival, saying he was "very disappointed with this news" - in a rare rebuke of Beijing from the UN body. Earlier this week Chinese authorities refused to confirm the exact dates and details of the visit, a sign of the enduring sensitivity of the mission. The WHO had previously said China has granted permission for a visit by a 10-person team. Hua said China was "placing great importance and is actively communicating with the WHO".

  • Who is winning Georgia Senate runoff election? OLD

    None of the four candidates has separated from their opponent

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • China notifies Mekong River neighbours it is holding back waters

    China has notified downstream neighbours it is holding back the Mekong River flow at a hydropower dam on the waterway's upper reaches for 20 days, as part of a new data-sharing pact, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and Thailand said on Wednesday. The statements came a day after a new U.S.-backed monitoring system said China had failed to notify downstream countries of water restrictions that started on Dec. 31. China agreed last October to share water data with the MRC, an advisory body to Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam that had long sought the information for planning.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

    Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."> Here’s the president’s denial of our reporting, which we stand by. pic.twitter.com/7CxaV5Eqdl> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role, and while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest