Dozens honor loved ones during DA’s Season of Remembrance event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis reaches a new homicide record, many Shelby County families are in mourning this holiday season.

Dozens of families came together Monday to pay tribute to loved ones violently killed in Shelby County during the annual Season of Remembrance event hosted by the District Attorney’s Office.

April Campbell still cries for her daughter Danielle Hoyle and her grandbaby Kennedy.

“Those tears gone be there forever. I miss her every day,” she said.

Her 27-year-old daughter Danielle was found shot in the head. Memphis Police say the child’s father, Brandon Isabelle, admitted to killing her and tossing their 2-day-old baby girl in the Mississippi River last February.

“February first will be two years of pure hell,” Campbell said. “They say it gets better with time, it doesn’t.

Despite it all, she and her family found the strength to attend this year’s Season of Remembrance at the Rose Theatre.

“Why would you want to really just take a life? Y’all don’t understand the effects y’all bring on families when you take loved ones from them,” Campbell said. “I just hate the fact he can call his mama. My baby can’t call me. I can’t hold my grandbaby.”

As names were read aloud, families hung ornaments symbolizing the shining stars in their lives that were dimmed way too soon.







Maxine Wilson was there to remember her son Tremaine Wilburn. She said he was shot over a dozen times last summer.

“They shot my son 14 times because they were jealous. I mean senseless crime,” Wilson said. “This mean a whole lot to me because sentimental value.”

While the gestures are appreciated, many of the families present say they also want justice. It’s something District Attorney Steve Mulroy recognizes.

“Homicide is the worst of all and we’re going to do everything we can in that case and in every other case that is pending to make sure justice is done,” Mulroy said.

In the city of Memphis, there were a record-breaking 346 homicides in 2021. With a month left in 2023, the city has set a new record with 359 homicides in comparison to 265 homicides in 2022.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has reported 7 homicides so far this year. Last year, deputies say there were 12.

Mulroy says the homicide rate is unacceptable. He believes increasing MPD’s solve and homicide clearance rate could be the answer to curbing crime.

“I’m not going to say something critical about Chief Davis but I will say this: I think it would be useful if they were able to increase the number of detectives they have, double the size of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, Gun Crime Unit,” Mulroy said. “What really deters crime more important than the number of years of the sentence is the perception among would-be criminals that they will, in fact, be caught.”

This year, the DA’s office says over 328 ornaments were placed on the main tree.

