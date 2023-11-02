Dozens of horses rescued from home in Dallas County

TechCrunch

Security researchers say they have observed what they believe is a takedown of the notorious Mozi botnet that infiltrated more than a million Internet of Things devices worldwide. In research shared with TechCrunch ahead of publication on Tuesday, researchers at cybersecurity company ESET say they witnessed the “sudden demise” of Mozi during an investigation into the botnet. Mozi is a peer-to-peer Internet of Things botnet that exploits weak telnet passwords and known exploits to hijack home routers and digital video recorders.