Dozens of human trafficking prevention nonprofits to receive thousands in funding

30 nonprofit organizations across Ohio will receive funding as part of the Direct Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Grant Program.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than $4.6 million in funding will be distributed across the nonprofits, according to a spokesperson from the governor’s office.

Project Woman of Ohio in Clark County has been awarded $199,167.70. For a full list of organizations that will receive funding, click here.

The grant program launched in September and aims to help serve sex and labor trafficking victims, the spokesperson said.

“This new program will help ensure that human trafficking survivors in Ohio get the specialized support they need to help take back control of their lives,” DeWine said.

Services funded through the program include, but are not limited to:

Mental health services

Substance use disorder treatment

Education and employment support

Residential placement

“Human trafficking victims have unique needs and require intensive support to overcome their trauma. These grants will allow service providers across the state to have greater capacity to meet those needs,” State anti-trafficking coordinator, DeWine’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Maria Busch said.

Nonprofit organizations that were eligible for grant funding must provide direct support to victims of trafficking and, or those considered at high risk of trafficking, the spokesperson said.

Applicants who demonstrated survivor-informed and evidence-based programming received priority consideration for funding.

$9 million in funding has been dedicated to combating human trafficking in Ohio’s operating budget, the spokesperson said.