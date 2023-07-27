Dozens of human trafficking victims found at marijuana processing site in Merced County

Dozens of people believed to be victims of human trafficking were found at an illegal marijuana processing site in Merced County, according to authorities.

About 60 people were discovered processing marijuana when deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a location in the 900 block of Vassar Avenue on Wednesday, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post. Authorities said the deputies found that the people, who are believed to be victims of human trafficking, were processing hundreds of pounds of finished marijuana product.

Investigators learned that the victim’s had arrived at the property days earlier and were promised they would have a place to stay and a good paying job. Authorities said that once they arrived at the location, the victims were forced to process the marijuana while subsisting in substandard living conditions as a way to repay the people who brought them across the border.

According to the sheriff’s office, none of the men and women on the property was injured and they have been offered multiple resources. Authorities said Child Protective Services was contacted after a juvenile was found to be working in the operation. That juvenile has since been released to parents.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Bureau also responded to the location and rescued two dogs and three goats that had not been adequately cared for.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to locate the responsible individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Tips can remain anonymous, according to authorities.

