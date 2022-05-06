Dozens indicted on burglary, theft, drug charges

May 5—The Cumberland County Grand Jury handed down dozens of indictments with the bulk of cases involving drug possessions, burglaries and thefts.

All cases presented this session of the grand jury were cases in boundover status, meaning all were forwarded through General Sessions Court with bonds already made.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.

All defendants are scheduled to make first appearances for arraignment in Criminal Court on May 10.

The following defendants were indicted on the listed charges:

Burglary/thefts

—Christopher John Bess Jr., five counts of burglary on March 12 and investigated by Crossville Police Lt. Larry Qualls, Dets. Jon Tollett, Tim Vandever, Sgt. Chrystal Massey, and Ptl. Justin Farmer. DSSI, Cumberland Fellowship Church, Community Complex, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and a Junior Jets storage buildings were broken into.

—Christopher John Bess Jr., burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of more than $2,500, occurring on March 14 involving a break-in at Faith Baptist Church and involving the theft of computers and accessories and the theft of credit/debit cards, personal identification and car key from another victim. This was investigated by CPD's Dets. Jon Tollett, Tyrel Lorenz and Sgt. Chrystal Massey.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, five counts of burglary on March 12 and investigated by Crossville Police Lt. Larry Qualls, Dets. Jon Tollett, Tim Vandever, Sgt. Chrystal Massey, and Ptl. Justin Farmer. DSSI, Cumberland Fellowship Church, Community Complex, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and a Junior Jets storage buildings were broken into.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of more than $2,500, occurring on March 14 involving a break-in at Faith Baptist Church and involving the theft of computers and accessories and the theft of credit/debit cards, personal identification and car key from another victim. This was investigated by CPD's Dets. Jon Tollett, Tyrel Lorenz and Sgt. Chrystal Massey.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of meth, occurring on Aug. 23, 2021, and involving a house break-in during which jewelry was stolen. The incident was investigated by CPD's Lts. Brian Tilley and Dustin Lester and MPtl. Jordan Winningham.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, burglary, theft of property of more than $2,500 and vandalism of up to $1,000, occurring on Sept. 23, 2021, of a building belonging to the Knights of Columbus and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Investigator David Hamby. Cash, power tools and televisions were reported stolen.

—Raymond Vance Manning, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of meth, occurring on Aug. 23, 2021, and involving a house break-in during which jewelry was stolen. The incident was investigated by CPD's Lts. Brian Tilley and Dustin Lester and MPtl. Jordan Winningham. There are three other co-defendants.

—Shannon Yvette Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on Aug. 23, 2021, and involving a house break-in during which jewelry was stolen. The incident was investigated by CPD's Lts. Brian Tilley and Dustin Lester and MPtl. Jordan Winningham. There are three other co-defendants.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on Aug. 23, 2021, and involving a house break-in during which jewelry was stolen. The incident was investigated by CPD's Lts. Brian Tilley and Dustin Lester and MPtl. Jordan Winningham.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., burglary and theft of up to $1,000, occurring on Sept. 3, 2021, involving a storage building during which tools, car parts and other items were stolen. The incident was investigated by CPD's Det. Tim Vandever and Sgt. Jared South.

—John Dempsey Rector, burglary and theft of a storage building occurring on Dec. 9, 2021, during which copper wire, grass trimmers, generator, chainsaw and battery charger were taken. The incident was investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of a storage building occurring on Dec. 9, 2021, during which copper wire, grass trimmers, generator, chainsaw and battery charger were taken. The incident was investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby.

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary occurring on June 8, 2021, of a private residence and investigated by CPD's Det. Koby Wilson and Ptl. Kaycee Peters.

—Dustin Shane Wright, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of more than $10,000, two counts of vandalism up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing and investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby and Deputies Cpl. Lucas Turner, Ben Griffin and Eli Tollett. The incidents involve three homes, theft of a Polaris RZR 800, chainsaws, generator pressure washer, grill and leaf blower and destruction of property.

—Aquil Karim Bush, theft of property up to $1,000, criminal simulation and criminal impersonation occurring on March 14 at Walmart during which a mixer was taken from the store and counterfeit bills were recovered. The incident was investigated by CPD's Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptls. Justin Farmer and Corey Kelsch.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, theft of property of more than $2,500, reckless endangerment and evading arrest occurring on Oct. 1, 2021, involving the theft of a Mini Cooper vehicle and flight from law enforcement. The incident was investigated by CCSO's Sgt. Mitchell Ward and Deputies Perianna Evans, Dakota Rucker and Eli Tollett.

—John Dale Miller, theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on June 10, 2021, and involving the theft of a Honda TRX70G all-terrain vehicle investigated by CCSO's Investigator Bo Kollors and Deputies Levi Gilliam and Jason Powers.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., theft of property of up to $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card occurring on Jan. 9 and investigated by CPDs Josh Mangas.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., theft of up to $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card occurring on Jan. 9 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Thomas Henderson.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., forgery and passing a forged instrument, occurring on Aug. 12, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Investigator David Hamby.

—Eileen Lynne Baragona Norris, theft of property of up to $1,000 occurring on Sept. 21, 2020, and the theft of a pressure washer and Carhartt overalls and investigated by CPD's Dets. John Tollett and Joel Stevens.

—Timothy Allen Norris, theft of property of more than $2,500 occurring on April 7, 2021, and involving the taking of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala investigated by CCSO's Deputies Cpl. Lucas Turner and Koby Cox.

—Rebecca Dawn Reagan, possession of a detached catalytic converter occurring on March 13, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Dets. John Tollett and Tim Vandever.

Assaults

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on July 1, 2021 and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Jacob Moore.

—Jackie Lynn Martin Jr., aggravated assault, occurring on May 21, 2021, involving a firearm and investigated by CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester.

—Clayton Michael-Paul Rash, aggravated assault, involving a handgun and investigated by Trooper Jake Bramer.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, domestic assault occurring on July 3, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Samantha Seay and Joshua Mangas.

—Ernest Eugene Hedgecoth, domestic assault offucring on March 6 and investigated by CPD's Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptl. Keith Sadula.

Methamphetamine

—Thomas Lane Cobb, two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a felon and evading arrest, occurring on Sept. 15 and investigated by the CCSO.

—Joseph Randall Rolen, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of oxycodone, two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring on Sept. 15 and investigated by the CCSO.

—Ian Marc Wayne Donell, possession of Psilocybin with intent to sell and/or deliver on Sept. 23, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Dets. Koby Wilson and Tyrel Lorenz.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of buprenorphine, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony occurring on Aug. 8, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Perianna Evans, Tristin Patridge and Jacob Moore.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Aug. 27, 2021, and investigated by the CCSO.

—Keith Austin Morgan, possession of more than 25 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of more than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring on Aug. 3, 2021, and investigated by the CCSO.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, possession of more than 25 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of more than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring on Aug. 3, 2021, and investigated by the CCSO.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, possession of meth, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, occurring on Sept. 29, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Keith Sadula.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, occurring on Feb. 19, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Derek Alan Litman, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a handgun while under the influence, occurring on Jan. 13, 2021, and investigated by Fairfield Glade Police Ptl. James White.

—Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and driving under the influence, occurring on July 6, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Jamie Wyatt, Jacob Moore and Dakota Rucker.

—Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, occurring on April 30, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Kobe Cox, David Christian and Tina York.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., possession of ketamine and driving on a suspended license, occurring on Aug. 24, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Lt. Tony Davis and Ptl. Josh Mangas.

—Tommy Otis Smith, possession of oxycodone with intent to sell and/or delivery, occurring on March 5, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Sgt. Mitchell Ward, Jacob Moore, Tristin Partridge and Allen Webb.

—Virginia Fay Presley, attempted possession of oxycodone with intent to sell and/or deliver, occurring on March 5, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Sgt. Mitchell Ward, Jacob Moore, Tristin Partridge and Allen Webb.

Weapon

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon, occurring on Dec. 7, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Investigators Jason Elmore and Jon Wirey and Deputy Sarah Smith.

Driving under the influence

—Brian Daniel McNeal, fourth offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a revoked license, occurring on Nov. 12, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptl. Kenneth Keen.

—Daniel Glenn McNeal, driving under the influence, occurring on Aug. 13, 2121, and investigated by CPD's Capt. Brian Tilley and Ptl. Keith Sadula.

Miscellaneous

—Billy Ray Pugh, possession of drug paraphernalia, occurring on July 6, 2021, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Jamie Wyatt and Dakota Rucker.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, violation of bond conditions, occurring on July 18, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Josh Mangas.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com