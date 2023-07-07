Dozens injured, 32 hospitalized after double-decker bus collides with city bus in NYC

A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in New York City Thursday night left dozens of people injured, including 32 who were hospitalized, fire and EMS officials said.

The wreck took place just after 7 p.m. in Manhattan near East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue, the New York Fire Department reported.

During a press conference at the scene, NYFD Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy said first responders responded to a major vehicle crash and found what he described as a serious accident.

During the late evening press conference, officials confirmed 81 people were being evaluated by first responders. Earlier reports indicated about 40 people had been hurt.

A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in New York City left more than dozens of people injured with 27 rushed to hospitals on July 6, 2023, NYC fire and EMS officials said. From left, New York EMS Deputy Chief Paul Hopperand NYFD Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy.

At least 32 people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, officials told USA TODAY.

A majority of them were being treated for cuts, bruises, suspected broken bones, as well as head and neck injuries, New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said at the scene.

Among those transported included the driver of the tour bus. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately known.

As of Friday morning no fatalities had been reported.

FDNY units operating at a bus collision on East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan on July 6, 2023.

'A few minor challenges'

“We’ve had a few minor challenges in the double decker bus − going through the windows, taking people out,” Hopper said in response to EMS operations.

Murphy said crews used ladders and ropes to rescue people due to the amount of damage the bus sustained.

“I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us,” Ishrak Jahan, a passenger on one bus, told CBS News New York. “I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie ... I saw blood. I immediately called 911.”

Cause of crash under investigation

The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Friday.

New York Police could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Friday morning.

It was not immediately known if either of the bus drivers were cited in connection to the crash.

Contributing: Associated Press.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC bus crash: Double-decker collides with city bus; dozens injured