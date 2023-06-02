India train crash: Dozens dead after Odisha incident

People try to escape from toppled compartments following the crash

At least 30 people have been killed and scores of others injured after trains collided in India's eastern Odisha state, local officials say.

Nearly 50 ambulances were sent to the scene in the Balasore district, the state's chief secretary said.

Pradeep Jena added that two passenger trains and a goods train were involved.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by Friday evening's incident, and his thoughts were with the bereaved families.

"Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah labelled the incident "deeply agonising".

One of the trains involved in the collision was the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, officials said.

At least 30 people had died, senior fire service official Sudhanshu Sarangi told local broadcaster NDTV.

He said the toll "may go up…at the moment there is no clarity on that".

Some surviving passengers were seen rushing in to help rescue those trapped in the overturned carriages.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

