Dozens injured after light rail train derails in California

REDDING, Calif. – Dozens were injured Thursday night after a light rail train derailed in northern California.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade says that 27 people were injured, including 13 people who were transported to hospitals. He said the remaining patients were treated at the scene and released.

Light rail service was disrupted in the area. At one point, there were 15 ambulances at the site of the derailment.

There were no immediate details about what caused the train to derail.

The incident occurred in the Ben Ali section of the city. At least five rail cars were on the line when it derailed.

In this image made from video, a Sacramento Regional Transit light-rail car is seen stopped in Sacramento, California, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Authorities say more than two dozen people have been injured in a light rail train derailment in Northern California. More

Wade in a video posted on Twitter said more than 40 firefighters were at scene treating the victims. Wade said it's the first time he's seen a train accident with this many injuries in his 19 years on the job.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Matt Brannon on Twitter: @MattBrannon_RS

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: California train derailment: Dozens injured in light rail accident