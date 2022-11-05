Dozens injured as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday (Nov. 4), killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday (Nov. 4), killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
A Sulphur Springs, Texas resident was able to get amazing video of a huge tornado churning through the area.
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
The sentencing date is Dec. 2.
Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that a confirmed tornado touched down…
New York City fire officials say the blaze on the 20th story of an apartment building was likely started due to a battery-powered scooter or bike
‘Total destruction’ and dozens of people still unaccounted for in Texas town while Arkansas and Oklahoma also hit by tornadoes
Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel.
After about a year on the run, a fugitive from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World.
A Harlem woman was arrested Saturday after a stabbing inside a Midtown restaurant.
At least one person has died and multiple people are missing in Oklahoma after tornadoes tore through the state. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports for Saturday TODAY.
Wilson County jury finds Nashville man guilty in the 2021 shooting death of a Mt. Juliet man at a Lebanon apartment complex
Gov. Kevin Stitt said four counties would be declared as disasters, as helpers volunteered and coordinated on community and business Facebook pages.
Authorities say at least one person was killed and dozens injured when tornadoes ripped through three states.
Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 11/05/2022
Lamar Jackson talks about being called out my All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho.
Both Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan said the southern born is not strong enough and pointed to the problem of fentanyl coming into the country.
There was a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Tarrant County on Friday, according to National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“I think that struggle of whose responsibility is it, the parents’ or the schools’, has been part of the conversation all along," says a sex ed historian.
Friday's tornado outbreak in Oklahoma and Texas claimed one victim in a small Oklahoma town that is still feeling the aftermath of the destruction. In the town of Idabel, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state, a massive wedge tornado caused incredible amounts of damage with the American Red Cross stating that 185 structures in total were hit. The tornado, which ravaged the town during the evening hours, left one dead and dozens of residents without their homes. Survivors of the carna