Dozens of inmates escape, 14 dead after riot in Juárez prison

More than 20 inmates have escaped after a riot erupted in a prison in northern México that left at least 14 people dead, according to officials.

Four prisoners and 10 guards were among the dead after a riot broke out in Cereso state prison in the northern border city of Ciudad Juárez on Sunday, the Chihuahua state attorney general’s office (FGE) said.

According to initial reports, the incident began on Sunday when gunmen traveling in six armored trucks arrived at the prison at around 7 a.m. and opened fire.

The gunmen stormed the prison and at least 24 inmates escaped, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The FGE has said that the situation in the prison was “under control” and that the Mexican Army, National Guard, and officials of the Secretariat of Public Security were working to restore order in Cereso.

Forensic medical personnel and expert services were also carrying out tasks within the prison, according to the FGE.

Five months ago, a similar incident occurred in the same city, which left 11 dead and several businesses scorched following a dispute between criminal gangs.

México is in the midst of one of the worst waves of violence in its recent history, with over 31,000 homicides registered in both 2021 and 2022.