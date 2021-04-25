Dozens of inmates at an Iowa prison were sickened after they were given overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine

A medical professional gives vaccinates a patient. Getty/David Greedy

Inmates at an Iowa prison were given overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two nurses were placed on administrative leave and vaccines at the corrections facility were halted.

The inmates were given six times the dose that they should have received.

Staff at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison administered COVID-19 vaccine overdoses to 77 inmates, the Department of Corrections confirmed to The New York Times and other outlets.

The inmates, at least some of whom fell ill from side affects, were given six times the amount of the Pfizer vaccine they should have received. The Iowa Department of Corrections told the Times that it temporarily halted administration of the vaccine at the facility and that two nurses had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Prison spokesman Cord Overton, a prison spokesman told the Times Friday that no inmates have been hospitalized, but they were suffering from side effects from the vaccine, like body aches and fevers.

Family members of inmates who spoke to KCCI in Des Moines scared frightening scenes from inside the prison.

Keith Perry told the outlet that he was worried about his brother Anthony Quinn.

"People are throwing up, having strong symptoms, and different things like that," Perry told KCCI. "People are starting to get paranoid."

Another inmate's mother, who was unnamed by KCCI said her son woke up with a knot on his arm and itchy genitals.

"When he went to wash up, then it was bleeding," she told KCCI. "There was blood all over the washroom."

Medical experts fear that the error could make inmates, a population already hesitant about vaccinations, more fearful. That reluctance could cause outbreaks to continue in prisons even after the rest of the population is vaccinated, the Times reported.

