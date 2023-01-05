Dozens of jobs lost at Inverness medical technology company

Dozens of jobs have been lost at a medical technology company in Inverness.

Joint administrators have been called in at ODx Innovations due to financial difficulties at the firm, with the decision said to be "unavoidable".

A "small number" of employees have been retained during the marketing process, but a total of 38 staff have been made redundant.

ODx established a business base at the Inverness Campus in 2019.

Work was focused on the development of better testing and treatment for urinary tract infections.

Joint administrator Duncan Raggett said that it had been "extremely difficult for employees, particularly at this time of year".

He added that directors had done "everything they could to keep the business afloat but unfortunately the company did not have the funds to continue".

Attempts are being made to find a buyer for the business and its assets.