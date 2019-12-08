Dozens killed in Indian factory fire

Dozens of workers have been killed after a fire swept through a factory in India's capital New Delhi while they were sleeping.

Government officials said the factory was making handbags, and raw materials stored inside allowed the blaze to spread quickly in the early hours of Sunday (December 8) morning.

The six-storey building is located in a congested residential area, and the narrow streets made it difficult for emergency services to get access.

On Sunday morning, officials said they had rescued 50 people, and that more than 40 had died.

The cause of death, a doctor at one of the nearby hospitals said, was generally extreme gas intake or suffocation.

Emergency services have been searching the building for anyone still trapped inside.

What started the blaze is not yet known, but fires in factories and warehouses in Indian cities are fairly common as safety regulations are not strictly enforced.

Delhi state minister Imran Hussein said there would be a thorough investigation and action taken against those responsible.